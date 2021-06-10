TORONTO -- Police in Milton, Ont. say they are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect who allegedly fired multiple gunshots inside a business Thursday evening.

It happened near Derry Road and Bronte Street South just after 6:40 p.m.

At that time, police said a man entered a business in the area and fired multiple shots from a long gun. The suspect then fled in a black vehicle and remains outstanding.

“The vehicle in which the suspect fled is a black Mazda, with Ontario licence plate CPXT541,” Halton police said in a tweet, adding that the vehicle also has a broken mirror cover.

No injuries have been reported by police.

SHOOTING - MILTON



There is a heavy police presence in the area of Derry Rd. and Bronte St. S after reports of gunfire at a business on Derry Rd. shortly before 7pm this evening. — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) June 10, 2021

While there is no known threat to public safety, police are asking people to avoid the area while an investigation gets underway. A heavy police presence is expected at the scene throughout the remainder of the evening.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dash cam or surveillance video of the event, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. No detailed suspect description has been released.