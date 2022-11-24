Argos fans take over Toronto to celebrate Grey Cup win
Toronto Argonauts fans will take over the city's downtown Maple Leaf Square today to celebrate the franchise's 18th Grey Cup win.
The championship rally will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will close streets in the area.
The rally will feature the team hoisting the Grey Cup trophy along with special remarks, programming, a live D-J and more.
Fans are being encouraged to dress for the weather and to wear the Argo's dark and light blue colours proudly.
National climate adaptation strategy to set targets to fight heat, floods, fires
Canada is set to have a new national climate adaptation strategy, outlining the government's intention to eliminate deaths from heat and forest fires, protect homes and businesses at the highest risk of flooding and help get people forced to flee extreme weather back home faster.
Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland to testify on 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is next on the witness list at the public inquiry probing the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to weeks-long protests last winter.
Ontario photographer captures massive wave that looks like 'the perfect face'
A photographer says he has captured an insane six-metre wave with a 'perfect face' during a lake-effect storm in Ontario.
Patient dies in Moncton ER while waiting to be seen
Another patient has died while waiting for care in a New Brunswick hospital’s emergency room.
Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
New interactive map shows 200,000 galaxies, a slice of the known universe
There’s now a way for everyone who has ever dreamed of being an astronaut to view the universe from the comfort of their home: an interactive map of the known cosmos, which lays out 200,000 galaxies in their actual positions in space.
Three takeaways from Canada's World Cup opener against Belgium
Canada returned to the men's World Cup on Wednesday for the first time since 1986 but walked away from its first match empty-handed after a 1-0 loss to Belgium.
Inflation relief measures should be well targeted and temporary, says Macklem
Governments looking to provide inflation relief to Canadians should choose measures that are well-targeted and temporary, says Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem.
Which provinces binge-watch shows the most? Study looks at who's watching, and what's on TV
A newly released survey conducted on Canadians’ streaming habits reveals that Nova Scotia and Prince Edward residents do most binge-watching in Canada.
Fady Dagher will be Montreal's next police chief
Fady Dagher has been selected as the new chief of the Montreal police service (SPVM), the city has confirmed. Dagher, who is currently the head of the Longueuil police service, will take over the Montreal police force following the retirement of former chief Sylvain Caron last March.
Quebec unions call for more COVID sick leave to support non-remote workers
Quebec's three major unions are calling on the provincial government to provide a 10-day COVID-19 sick leave for those who can't work from home due to the nature of their job. In a joint press release issued Thursday, the FTQ, CSN and CSQ said there's an insufficient number of sick days for workers in large networks such as healthcare, education and childcare, as well as several other sectors.
Video shows driver strike infant in stroller at Montreal intersection; police investigating
A one-year-old child has survived a hit-and-run after a woman's stroller was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street in Montreal's Outremont borough last week, police say. The infant was not injured and investigators are searching for the suspect vehicle.
Close call after improper stop for police on Hwy 401
OPP are reminding drivers of proper procedure when it comes to moving over to the right shoulder of the road for emergency vehicles after a near collision on Highway 401.
Two separate crashes within minutes at busy London, Ont. intersection
Multiple emergency crews responded to two separate collisions near the intersection of Commissioners and Wellington roads in London Wednesday evening.
Fog advisories in effect for London region
Much of the region is under a fog advisory Thursday with zero visibility reported in some areas.
Reports of shots fired in Kitchener Wednesday night: Police
Waterloo regional police say an arrest has been made after a gun was shots were fired in the Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener on Wednesday night.
Two sent to hospital following a crash in Wellesley Township
A 76-year-old female and a 20-year-old male were both taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being involved in a collision Wednesday in Wellesley Township.
New ear ushered into Waterloo regional council
A freshly-elected regional council was sworn in Wednesday night, and new and returning faces took their seats in the chamber.
Rejecting unproven claims prevents 'mob' takeover of convoy inquiry: Murray Sinclair
The commissioner presiding over the public inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act will not allow a lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers to explore an unsubstantiated claim that hateful imagery spotted at the Ottawa protests last winter was staged.
Sudbury teacher faces hearing related to inappropriate messages sent to five students
A high school teacher working for the Rainbow District School Board in Sudbury is facing a disciplinary hearing next month over social media messages he sent to five female students.
The CP Holiday Train returns to the rails in the north
For the first time since 2019, the CP Holiday Train will make its annual journey across Canada and the U.S. bringing with it live music and holiday cheer.
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa public school board to resume debate virtually on mandatory masks in schools
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board announced trustees will resume a public meeting on a mask mandate for students and staff at 6 p.m., and the public will be able to watch the meeting online.
Firefighters deal with several hazards at Stittsville fire
Ottawa firefighters dealt with a hazardous scene fighting a massive fire in Stittsville overnight.
Intersection reopens amid investigation into serious Highway 3 crash
Three people have been transported to hospital after a serious crash on Highway 3 in Essex County Wednesday night, police are investigating.
Heavy fog affects delays area school buses
Central Ontario is experiencing bus delays and cancellations due to heavy fog.
School bus cancellations by school board
See current school bus cancellations for Simcoe, Muskoka.
Fog advisory in effect for Central Ontario
A fog advisory is in effect for Central Ontario throughout the morning rush hour.
Moncton man charged with first-degree murder after missing man found dead
A man reported missing in Moncton, N.B., last week has been found dead and another man has been charged with murder in connection with the case.
Alberta to deliver update on whether province still on track for $13B surplus
Albertans are to get an update on whether the province is still on track to record a $13-billion surplus in this year’s budget.
Experts weigh in a day after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces Inflation Relief Act
Albertans are weighing in on Danielle Smith's Inflation Relief Act a day after the new Premier announced her targeted measures during a televised, campaign-like speech.
Animosity towards South Asian people, prepayment request fuelled fatal stabbing of Winnipeg taxi driver, Crown argues
A Winnipeg man accused of fatally stabbing a Duffy’s taxi driver more than two years ago was angry about being asked to prepay for his cab ride and had recently stopped taking medication for bipolar disorder, the Crown argued on the opening day of his trial in the Manitoba Court of King’s Bench.
Arrest of mall Santa in Winnipeg was a 'misguided and unfortunate' prank
Don't worry, Santa Claus is not on the naughty list. The apparent arrest of a mall Santa in Winnipeg was a 'misguided and unfortunate' prank, prompting an apology from the mall.
Residential parking ban begins Thursday morning in Winnipeg
A residential parking ban will take effect in Winnipeg beginning on Thursday morning at 7 a.m.
Shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Coquitlam Wednesday night
Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and a third person injured in Coquitlam, B.C., Wednesday night.
Busiest pediatric ER in B.C: Surrey hospital 'overrun' as sick kids get hallway medicine
The surge in sick kids has B.C.'s Surrey Memorial Hospital seeing quadruple as many patients as their emergency department was designed for, and 100 more kids per day than last year – making it one of the busiest pediatric units in the country.
Surrey RCMP officer charged with sexual assault, breach of trust
A Surrey Mountie who was already facing nine criminal charges has had another five laid against him in an ongoing investigation, the detachment announced Wednesday.
13 vehicles stolen from dealership in northern Alberta in overnight heist
Mounties in Fort McMurray are looking for help after 13 trucks and SUVs were stolen from a local dealership.
Oilers failed to 'find a way to crack' Islanders' Sorokin, Woodcroft says of 3-0 loss
Ilya Sorokin made a career-high 49 saves and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice early in the second period as the New York Islanders beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Wednesday night.