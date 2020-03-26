Appeal over 2018 slash to Toronto city council will be heard by Supreme Court
Published Thursday, March 26, 2020 10:08AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, March 26, 2020 10:11AM EDT
TORONTO -- The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear an appeal from the City of Toronto over the province’s decision to unilaterally slash the size of city council just a few months before the last municipal election.
