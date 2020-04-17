Another resident at a Toronto long-term care home is believed to have died of COVID-19 following an outbreak at the facility.

Evelyn MacDonald, the executive director of Eatonville Care Centre, said they are waiting for confirmation of the cause of death from Toronto Public Health. Once confirmed, there would be 32 deaths at the facility.

Eatonville Care Centre has the highest death toll among the 42 long-term care homes in the city with COVID-19 cases.

According to data from the city, there is 111 confirmed cases at the facility, located near The East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road, since an outbreak was declared on March 29.

MacDonald said they have partnered with Trillium Health Partners to provide additional staff and supplies at the home.

“All residents have been isolated, are having their temperature checked at least twice daily, are receiving in-room meal service and are being closely monitored by staff,” MacDonald said in a statement. “In addition, staff are wearing PPEs at all times and are being screened on entry and departure from the building.”

As of Friday, 216 residents at 106 Ontario long-term care homes that are experiencing virus outbreaks have died.

On Thursday, the union representing Ontario’s frontline workers wrote to the provincial government, asking them to take over Eatonville and Anson Place Centre in Hagersville following the numerous deaths at both facilities.

Services Employees International Union Healthcare (SEIU) President Sharleen Stewart wrote the province should use its powers to put the facilities in trusteeship and take over administrative and operational control.

“We believe management at these two facilities have failed,” Stewart wrote.

The president of the Eatonville Residents Council said the government should have implemented stronger directives sooner to prevent the spread in homes.

“I think we could have done a lot more earlier,” Doug Earle said.

He said he is afraid that the pandemic will deplete the number of nurses and personal support workers they have, adding that they should be getting more help immediately.

“(They) are the unsung heroes,” Earle said. “We need them to get better pay.”

White ribbons have been tied outside the facility to show support for staff and residents.