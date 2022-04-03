Animal tranquillizer detected in growing number of human overdose deaths in Ontario

Among the most concerning changes in the illicit drug market is the appearance of xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer. Used syringes are seen here at a needle exchange clinic in Vermont. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images North America/Getty Images) Among the most concerning changes in the illicit drug market is the appearance of xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer. Used syringes are seen here at a needle exchange clinic in Vermont. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images North America/Getty Images)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine accuses retreating Russians of civilian massacre

Ukraine's troops found brutalized bodies with bound hands, gunshot wounds to the head and signs of torture after Russian soldiers withdrew from the outskirts of Kyiv, authorities said Sunday, sparking new calls for a war crimes investigation and sanctions against Russia.

A Ukrainian serviceman looks back as his fellows climb on a fighting vehicle outside Kyiv, Ukraine on April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Shanghai lockdown triggers complaints as COVID-19 cases rise

COVID-19 cases in China's largest city of Shanghai are still rising with millions isolated at home under a sweeping lockdown, as the draconian 'zero tolerance' approach to the pandemic increasingly draws complaints from residents fed up with the restrictions.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton