Ancaster man killed in overnight motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist has died following a single-vehicle collision in Hamilton.

Investigators from the Ontario Provincial Police say the crash occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, near the intersection of Highway 403 and Aberdeen Avenue.

The motorcyclist, reported to be a 42-year-old man from Ancaster, lost control of his vehicle before colliding with the centre guardrail, according to police.

Investigators from the Burlington branch of the Ontario Provincial Police remain on scene.