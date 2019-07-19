

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





One man is in custody and two others are sought after they allegedly kidnapped and robbed a man who was in Toronto on holiday earlier this week.

On Monday, an American man was out partying on King Street West, when he was approached by a male suspect who offered to take him to a party in another part of Toronto.

Toronto police say the American agreed and the suspect took him in his car to another area where two other suspects wearing hoods over their faces jumped in the car.

One of the two hooded suspects allegedly choked the American, while another went to the trunk of the vehicle, retrieved a firearm and pointed it at him, demanding all of his belongings.

The tourist complied and then was driven to a park where he was allegedly struck in the face with the firearm, while other suspects used his debit card to withdraw cash.

The suspects then took the keys to his accommodation and stole his clothes.

Investigators say the victim was held for a total of two and a half hours before he was released.

He then reported what occurred to police.

By Wednesday, police had identified one of the men allegedly involved and took him into custody.

He was identified as Yan Cedrick Mone, 21, of Toronto.

He was charged with kidnapping, use of a firearm to commit indictable offence, robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon, extortion, fraud and breaking and entering.

An airsoft gun made to resemble a .50 calibre Desert Eagle handgun was allegedly seized in the investigation.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Thursday morning.

The two other suspects are described as black males between the ages of 20 and 25, both with a dark complexion and a medium build.

They were both last seen wearing a dark coloured sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400.