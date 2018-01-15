

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





After investigating an incident where an 11-year-old girl alleged a man cut off her hijab on her way to school last week, police now say the event does not appear to have happened.

On Jan. 12, the girl told police that she was on her way to Pauline Johnson Junior Public School in Scarborough with her younger brother when a man dressed in black came up behind her. She said the man pulled off the hood to her jacket and cut off her hijab with a pair of scissors before fleeing the area.

Toronto police responded and said they were investigating the alleged incident.

However police said Monday morning that after a thorough investigation, they don’t believe the incident happened.

“There was an extensive investigation Friday and over the weekend and quite simply investigators came to the conclusion, considering all the evidence they had, that what was described did not happen,” police spokesman Mark Pugash said.

Pugash declined to call the incident a hoax, but said police now consider the investigation closed.

“I think we did absolutely what people would expect, which is we don’t jump to conclusions. We work on evidence and we invested a lot of time and a lot of effort over a fairly short period of time,” Pugash said. “I think we owe it to everybody to examine particularly serious allegations in a detailed way and that’s what we did.”

No one was arrested and there are no charges pending on connection with the investigation, he said.

Safwan Choudhry, a spokesperson for the Muslim group Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada, told CP24 that he’s thankful police investigated the matter properly.

“We’re relieved to learn that this attack never took place,” Choudhry said.

He said while it’s concerning to learn that the incident was not real, he was nevertheless encouraged by the response from Canadians last week.

“We’re very proud of the way the country as a whole and society at large came out to speak out against hate crimes,” he said.

On Friday, representatives from all levels of government issued statements decrying the alleged attack and rallying behind the girl, who came out to speak to television crews.

In a statement Monday, Mayor John Tory said he will speak continue to speak out anytime there are allegations of hate or intolerance in the city.

“It is good to know that this event didn't happen,” Tory said in the statement. “We all must remain vigilant in the fight against hate, racism, bigotry, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia to make sure our city remains an inclusive place.”

There was no indication from police or school officials as to why the girl would have made up the story if it did not happen.

“We are very thankful that this assault did not in fact happen. We won’t be commenting further,” the Toronto District School Board said in a short statement.