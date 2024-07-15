TORONTO
Toronto

All lanes of EB Highway 401 at Dixie reopen following 3-vehicle collision

Four Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed at Dixie Road following a three-vehicle crash. (OPP photo) Four Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed at Dixie Road following a three-vehicle crash. (OPP photo)
Share

Eastbound Highway 401 Express near Dixie Road is now fully reopen following a three-vehicle collision on Monday afternoon.

Police said that two commercial vehicles were involved in the crash, which resulted in a flatbed truck carrying a large empty tank to jack knife.

No injuries were reported.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News