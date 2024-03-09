Alcohol excise tax capped at 2 per cent for 2 more years 'a major win' for restaurants and consumers: group
Capping the excise tax on alcohol at two percent for two more years will help keep prices at bay for many retailers and consumers, an association representing Canadian restaurants says.
On Saturday, the Government of Canada announced that it will continue to implement a two per cent cap on alcohol-related excise duties for Canadian businesses, and particularly local craft. The alcohol excise tax had been set to rise on April 1 by 4.7 per cent, tied to inflation.
“Canada’s small craft brewers are among the finest in the world, and are an important contributor to our growing economy by creating jobs in communities across the country,” Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland said. “Today’s announcement is good news for Canadians and for the craft breweries they visit, which will now benefit from thousands of dollars in new tax relief every year.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
In addition, the first 15,000 hectoliters of beer brewed in the country will have their excise duty rates cut in half, “to provide the typical craft brewery with up to $86,952 in additional tax relief in 2024-25.”
This extends plans in the 2023 federal budget to cap excise duties on all alcoholic products for one year, instead of a planned 6.3 per cent increase.
“The cap on the alcohol tax gives operators a chance to catch their breath. For the past four years, restaurants have been dealt one blow after another,” Kelly Higginson, president and CEO of Restaurants Canada, said, calling it a ‘major win.’
Higginson says that their most recent data shows over half of the restaurants in the county haven’t recovered financially since the pandemic, with 62 per cent operating at a loss or barely breaking even compared to 12 per cent pre-pandemic.
“These establishments are not just businesses, they are the heart of our communities, representing dreams, passions, and social connections,” she said.
The Ford government announced a two-year freeze on beer and wine tax on Feb 9, 2024. Ontario has blocked the increases, which reflect the rate of inflation, for the past six years for an estimated cost of about $200 million.
“This announcement is great news for breweries, distilleries and wineries from all across Canada who contribute so much to our national economy,” Rechie Valdez, the federal minister of small businesses, said. “Not only are they producing incredible products, they are also small businesses who are creating jobs and opportunities in their local communities.”
With files from The Canadian Press and CP24's Joshua Freeman.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Investigation The rise of Romana Didulo, self described 'Queen of Canada', and what she's up to now
W5 visited Richmound, Sask., to learn more about the self-described 'Queen of Canada,' who controversially moved to the rural village with her followers last year.
Irish prime minister concedes defeat in vote over constitutional amendments about family and women
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar conceded defeat Saturday as two constitutional amendments he supported that would have broadened the definition of family and removed language about a woman's role in the home were headed toward rejection,
B.C. coroner renews probe into teen's death as mother calls Victoria police investigation 'inadequate'
A Vancouver Island woman has successfully pushed for a renewed investigation into her daughter's death, nearly three years after it was deemed an accident.
She moved to Italy and bought a palazzo for a fresh start. Her ex-husband came with her
As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.
RCMP seize more than 60 guns, 10,000 rounds from Sask. home
Prince Albert RCMP seized more than 60 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammunition from a home in the Veillardville area Wednesday.
Menstruation cycle tracking app breached users' privacy, B.C. class-action lawsuit alleges
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge says a class-action lawsuit can move forward over alleged privacy breaches against a company that made an app to track users' menstrual and fertility cycles.
Mob of hopping kangaroos invade Australian golf course
You’re having fun playing golf and then a mob of kangaroos suddenly interrupts your round. Golfer Stephen Roche must have thought he’d gone hopping mad when he saw the stream of ‘roos approaching him.
Alcohol excise tax capped at two per cent for two more years, Freeland announces
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government will cap the annual alcohol excise tax increase on beer, spirits and wine at two per cent for an additional two years.
Nearly 75,000 Canadians sign petition calling on federal government to end daylight saving time
With daylight saving time taking place on Sunday, a petition calling on the federal government to permanently end the practice has nearly 75,000 signatures.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.