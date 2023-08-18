Alberta man accused of threatening to distribute intimate photos of man from Halton Region if he did not pay
A man from Alberta is facing charges for allegedly threatening to distribute intimate photos of another man from Halton Region if he did not pay him.
Halton Regional Police began an investigation in Dec. 2022 after a man notified them that he was being extorted by someone online.
Police said that they learned that the suspect allegedly used various social media platforms to coerce the victim into sending him money.
”The suspect obtained intimate images of the victim and then threatened to distribute the images online if payment was not made,” police said in a news release on Friday.
After an eight-month investigation, police identified the suspect, who is a resident of Drumheller, Alta.
With the assistance of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, 25-year-old Brandon Bulechowsky was arrested earlier this week.
He has been charged with extortion, possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with probation.
Police said Bulechowsky was released on an undertaking.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims of the accused, who they said also used the usernames “Emily_jauntyy07” on Snapchat and “Emily_jauntyy” on Instagram.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
