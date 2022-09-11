Actress Anna Kendrick, in Toronto for TIFF, posts video about elevator-rescue ordeal
A-list celeb Anna Kendrick has a good excuse if she shows up late for her TIFF appearance on Sunday night.
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, the award-wining American actress posted a light-hearted video of herself stuck in a packed elevator on Instagram.
“Ah, the classic. I’m behind schedule at this film festival because I had to be rescued from an elevator,” excuse #TIFF22,” she wrote.
Kendrick is the star of the Canadian film "Alice, Darling," which is set to have its gala premiere at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night at Roy Thompson Hall. She is expected to walk the red carpet before the screening.
"Alice, Darling" tells the story of a woman named Alice, played by Kendrick, who is trying to leave an emotionally abusive relationship. It was filmed last June in the Kawartha Lakes region.
“This is why I shouldn’t leave the house without at least like a little airplane-sized bottle because you never know when you’re going to get stuck in an elevator. … Guys, we have to ration the limited food supply that we have,” Kendrick quipped in the nearly two-minute long Instagram video, which already has almost 20,000 likes.
“Just vibing in the elevator. … We love it.”
In the clip, firefighters from Toronto Fire Station 331, which is just east of Trinity Bellwoods Park on Claremont Street, are seen coming to the aid of the trapped people, who were required to climb a ladder to exit the elevator through the ceiling hatch.
“This is why I should take the stairs next time. … It’s all the food I ate last night, I knew it," she joked.
“I can’t believe this is happening. … Are you (explicative) kidding me?” Kendrick, who wore a long, colourful dress, is heard saying before climbing a metal ladder.
To which one firefighter responded: “No. Come on, we got you!”
“It’s a good thing I’m not wearing a short skirt today. The Lord said to me, choose the long skirt, Anna,” the starlet said as she made her way out of the elevator shaft.
“And, I’m in love with every single one of you. Thanks guys!”
No one was injured in the ordeal, which Toronto fire said happened on Saturday, Sept. 10 around 9:45 a.m. at 225 Richmond St. W. According to a spokesperson, seven people were trapped on the fifth floor and rescued by crews from Station 331.
Kendrick ended her video by sharing a few photos she snapped with first responders.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
Ukraine shows military capabilities, but Russia 'can still hit back hard': military analyst
In what some are calling the biggest battlefield victory for Ukraine since the start of the war with Russia, Ukrainian troops have succeeded in reclaiming swaths of territory from the Russian side in recent days. But a military analyst is warning that doesn't mean the end for Russia.
Ukraine pushes big counteroffensive as war marks 200 days
As the war in Ukraine marked 200 days on Sunday, the country has reclaimed broad swaths of the south and east in a long-anticipated counteroffensive that has dealt a heavy blow to Russia.
U.K. issues rules for those wanting to pay respects to the Queen
People wanting to pay final their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at the Houses of Parliament in London need to be prepared for a long wait and forget about trying to take a selfie with her coffin.
Putin, Macron trade blame over Ukraine nuclear plant security
The presidents of Russia and France held talks on Sunday regarding safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, with Vladimir Putin blaming Ukrainian forces while Emmanuel Macron pointed the finger at Russian troops.
Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counteroffensive
Russia attacked power stations and other infrastructure Sunday, causing widespread outages across Ukraine as Kyiv's forces pressed a swift counteroffensive that has driven Moscow's troops out of swaths of territory it had occupied in the northeast and south.
First the win, now the work: What Pierre Poilievre has to do next as new Tory leader
With the House of Commons set to resume sitting in nine days, new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his inner circle have to decide who will fill the party's critic roles, and where to place the Conservative members of parliament who were former leadership rivals.
Charest says Conservatives need to unify, but he's returning to private sector
Former Quebec premier Jean Charest says he will return to working in the private sector after losing the Conservative party leadership race to Pierre Poilievre.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Montreal
-
Non-Francophone immigration a threat to 'tightly woven' Quebec cohesion: Legault
Non-Francophone immigration is a threat to cohesion in Quebec, incumbent premier François Legault said Sunday.
-
In Quebec, the Queen's death raises questions about future of the monarchy in Canada
The mixed reactions in Quebec to the death of Queen Elizabeth II highlight the province’s complex relationship with the monarchy.
-
Eric Duhaime says he doesn't deny past controversial statements on women
It's difficult to say what would happen to women and women's issues under a Conservative Quebec government led by Éric Duhaime for one simple reason: he has not made any electoral commitments in this area.
London
-
A 'hoppy' discovery: Londoner finds a live frog in a sealed package of salad
A simple trip to the grocery store, led to a 'hoppy' discovery for a London woman
-
'We have to lock the door'; Business owners in downtown St. Thomas, Ont. taking security and safety concerns to council
Downtown business owners in St. Thomas, Ont. say they are "fed up" with the problems related to homelessness, drug addiction and mental health in the city’s core.
-
Suspect arrested in relation to arson outside of a London church
Police say a fire outside of a church was intentionally set Friday evening
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Cambridge house fire under investigation
The occupants of a Cambridge home have been displaced after a fire broke out at the building Sunday.
-
Former OPP commissioner weighs in after Brantford police break down wrong door
The Brantford Police Service says it’s working to determine how officers knocking down a door for a drug investigation ended up at the wrong home.
-
Kitchener pool goes to the dogs
There were plenty of wagging tails at Kiwanis Park in Kitchener on Sunday as the local humane society hosted its popular “Splash and Dash” fundraiser.
Northern Ontario
-
Morning shooting upsets First Nation community on Manitoulin
On Sunday Sept. 11, in the morning, there was a shooting in Pinewood Park in M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island.
-
'Grower Program' participants parade their lambs at the Timmins Fall Fair
The Timmins Fall Fair returned this weekend after a hiatus due to the pandemic and it was bigger than ever.
-
Daycare on Manitoulin Island prepares to close temporarily affecting 25 children
The Assiginack Child Care Centre located in the small community of Manitowaning, on Manitoulin Island, is closing its doors for at least a month due to a staffing shortage.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police homicide unit investigating Nepean woman's death
Ottawa police say the homicide unit is investigating the death of a woman in the Craig Henry area.
-
No one injured after shots fired in Heron Gate area
No one has been reported hurt after a report of gunshots in the Heron Gate area Sunday morning.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
Windsor
-
Women’s entrepreneur accelerator program needs funding to stay alive, as Windsor ranks poorly for female-owned businesses
It’s the tail end of an annual program which helps women turn their business dreams into reality. That program, however, is funded by the federal government — and the date when that money stops coming is fast approaching
-
First captured in 1959, rare home video of Queen's visit to Windsor gets royal restoration
A vintage film reel which has been sitting in an Ontario man's garage has been restored by a Windsor-based filmmaker, showing never-before-seen home video of Queen Elizabeth II's visit to the city in 1959.
-
9/11 terror attacks reverberate as US marks 21st anniversary
Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with tear-choked tributes and pleas to 'never forget,' 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.
Barrie
-
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
-
Long-time councillor Barry Ward officially launches mayoral campaign
The mayoral race in Barrie is heating up as the city's longest-serving councillor opened up his campaign office for mayor Sunday.
-
No injuries reported after fire at Springwater property
Fire crews from two different municipalities converged to battle a blaze in Springwater late Saturday evening.
Atlantic
-
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
-
King Charles III becomes King of Canada amid artillery salute, heraldic trumpets
King Charles III was proclaimed Canada's head of state on Saturday at a ceremony that included heraldic trumpeting, a 21-gun salute and a moment of remembrance for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Man charged with first-degree murder in Pat Stay homicide
Halifax police have charged a man with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of battle rapper Pat Stay earlier this month.
Calgary
-
Mixed reaction to Calgary-born Pierre Poilievre becoming Conservative Party leader
Calgary-born Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada after winning the majority of the vote on the first ballot.
-
Canada's top country music artists return to Calgary for CCMA awards show
Canada's top country artists will be honoured in Calgary Sunday as the Canadian Country Music Association awards return to town for the 10th time.
-
For Queen Elizabeth II, Balmoral estate was a place to 'be normal'
When the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II's body pulled out of the gates of Balmoral Castle on Sunday, it marked the monarch's final departure from a personal sanctuary where she could shed the straitjacket of protocol and ceremony for a few weeks every year.
Winnipeg
-
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
-
ManyFest draws thousands to Winnipeg’s downtown
Winnipeg's largest street festival returned to the city's core marking an important step in downtown Winnipeg's post-lockdown recovery.
-
'The most fatal disease': Walk of Hope raises money for ovarian cancer research
More than 300 people got out to Kildonan Park Sunday morning to join in the fight against ovarian cancer.
Vancouver
-
'A huge historical event': B.C. man travelling to UK for Queen’s funeral
A Metro Vancouver man will be going the distance to watch history unfold. Within hours of learning about the Queen's passing, he purchased a round-trip ticket to London.
-
Will 'black out' affect annual meetings between mayors and B.C. government?
The death of a monarch half a world away is prompting some nervousness among British Columbia mayors and councillors who've been preparing for months for their annual meeting with ministers.
-
'I would not be here today': B.C. cancer survivor meets blood donor who helped save her life
Vancouver Island resident Judee Bowman Reid was nearing death about a decade ago when she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer — and then a stranger who lived thousand of kilometres away stepped in and changed everything.
Edmonton
-
'They paid the supreme price': Edmonton firefighters honour 4 new line-of-duty deaths
Active and retired Edmonton Fire Rescue Services members honoured firefighters who had died as a result of their job at a memorial on Sunday.
-
First the win, now the work: What Pierre Poilievre has to do next as new Tory leader
With the House of Commons set to resume sitting in nine days, new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his inner circle have to decide who will fill the party's critic roles, and where to place the Conservative members of parliament who were former leadership rivals.
-
'So generous': Ukrainian family in Alberta gifted SUV
A Ukrainian family that moved to Alberta in May will be able to get around much easier now.