A male was rushed to hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest after an “accidental” shooting took place inside a downtown Toronto condo building overnight Friday.

The incident happened on the 16th floor of a building on York Street, near Lower Simcoe and the Gardiner Expressway, shortly before 3 a.m.

Toronto police said the victim’s friends were able to carry him to an elevator and into the lobby of the building where they were met by responding officers and paramedics.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was initially taken to trauma centre with serious injuries, but he was later listed in stable condition.

Hours after the shooting, police began their investigation by interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance camera footage.

At around 5 p.m., police said investigators believe the victim was injured as a result of an “accidental discharge” of a firearm.

Const. David Hopinkson told CP24 that it does not appear anyone meant any harm at the time and noted there is no threat of danger to public safety.

Police said they are not looking for any suspects in connection with this incident.

Duka Property Management informed building residents of the investigation in a letter this morning.

"In the early morning hours of December 14th, 2018, a shooting incident occurred on the 16th floor of 12 York Street," the letter reads. "Shortly after the occurrence, three unknown males attempted to exit through the lobby area, where one of them, being the injured individual, lost consciousness."

Though few other details have been provided about the circumstances of the incident, it is believed the unit was being used as a short-term rental at the time.