TORONTO -- Three people have been arrested and another three remain outstanding after a violent abduction in downtown Toronto last week.

Police say that a 21-year-old man was walking in the area of St. George Street on the night of Nov. 16 when he was approached behind by four individuals, one of whom was armed with conducted energy weapon.

Police say that the assailants then chocked and robbed the victim of personal items before forcing him to a nearby bank machine where they demanded that he withdraw money.

It is further alleged that the victim was then forced into a cab and taken to a motel in the city’s east end, where he was held against his will until he raised his credit limit.

He was eventually released after his bank account was emptied, police say.

Daeshawn Grant, 18, of Toronto, Kaelin Sankar, 21, of Mississauga, and Tanika Galloway, 21, of Toronto, have since been arrested in connection with the incident. They are facing a combined 22 charges.

Police have also issued arrest warrants for 20-year-old Adisoon Admoon, of Mississauga, and 19-year-old Arthur McLean, 19, of Toronto.

The identity of the sixth and final suspect is not known. He described as a black male, who is about six-feet-tall and between the ages of 20 and 25 with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing blue faded jeans, a grey/beige jacket, a grey hoodie, a red baseball hat with a white symbol, and black shoes.

Police say that all the outstanding individuals should be considered “armed, violent and dangerous.”