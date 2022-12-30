'A tragic scene': 4 dead, including 2 children, after overnight house fire in Hamilton
Four people have died, including two children, after they were pulled from a three-alarm house fire in Hamilton overnight, officials say.
Hamilton fire crews responded to a blaze at a row of townhouses at 14 Derby Street, near Rymal Road East and Upper Gage Avenue, shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday.
“We had a well-involved fire in a middle unit. We had fire showing both on the front and the back of the unit with heavy smoke,” Hamilton Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe said at the scene.
Hamilton Fire also received reports of people trapped on the upper floors.
Crews made entry and began an aggressive search for the occupants. The fire was subsequently upgraded to a third alarm, Cunliffe said.
Two adults and two children were located on the second floor and crews commenced life-saving measures.
The four individuals were transported to hospital where they later died of their injuries, Cunliffe said.
“This is absolutely a tragic scene for the family and our heartfelt goes out to all family members that may be involved, especially at this time of year,” he said.
Hamilton police tweeted two other individuals were also transported to hospital with critical injuries. Their conditions are unknown.
No further information about the victims has been released.
Cunliffe said crews were able to quickly get the fire under control but the home sustained significant damage. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Two townhouse units on both sides of the fire unit were evacuated by crews and residents were allowed to return later in the morning. No other injuries were reported.
A neighbour who identified himself as Chris told CP24 that he saw a child trying to jump to safety.
"It was horrifying, I can't even describe it. Just saw black smoke billowing out of their place and it's just a horrible tragic scene that happened. And when one of them was trying to jump we heard little kids' voices in the background saying 'Save us,'" he said.
"He was trying to jump from the master bathroom suite. So you know, it's a long jump. Neighbours grabbed ladders and that, and thankfully most of the people were saved but not everyone sadly," he added.
Cunliffe commended his crews for going above and beyond to help save the victims.
“I just will tell you it's very difficult for the crews when the outcomes turn out like they did but you got to know that they did everything in their power to try and make this a better situation,” he said.
The Ontario Fire Marshall has been notified and will be investigating.
-
-
-
