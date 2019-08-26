Some of hockey's biggest stars and top prospects are on the ice this week at the University of Toronto.

Among the players participating in BioSteel's annual Pro Hockey Camp is Connor McDavid, who worked out today but did not skate as he continues to rehab an injured knee.

“Feels good, and looking forward to getting to camp,” McDavid said.

McDavid was coy when asked about his return to the ice; he injured his knee in the Oiler's final game of the 2018-19 season, and while he did not require surgery, McDavid has spent the past few months rehabbing his knee.

“I've been hurt twice now, once with my collarbone and once my knee,” he said. “A lot of days where it's a lot of grueling work. It's long, a lot of tedious days as well where you're doing something that feels pretty basic but you got to do it it's part of the steps.”

McDavid grew up in the Greater Toronto Area, in Newmarket, and has been home for the summer.

He admits he was a bit of a bandwagon fan when it came to the Raptors, but nevertheless followed their championship run.

“It was definitely fun to follow, I got a chance to go to a couple games so it was really exciting, really fun to see.”

McDavid also weighed in on the young players in the league who are without contracts just months before the start of the regular season. NHL training camps open in less than three weeks, and superstars Patrick Laine of the Winnipeg Jets and Toronto's Mitch Marner are among those without a signed deal.

“It's kind of the changing of the guard, just with players being so good at a younger age,” McDavid said. “They have a lot of power. The teams don't want to see them go and they got to pay them, that's just how it is.”

“Obviously it's a unique situation with so many players out but I'm sure it will get resolved pretty quick."

Both the Leafs and Marner's camp have said they hope to have a new contract in place by the start of training camp, which opens Sept. 13 in St. John's, N.L.