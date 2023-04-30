'A beacon of protection': Girl's death sparks training for judges in Ontario

Keira Kagan, who was four years old when she died, is seen in this photo released by her mother. (Supplied) Keira Kagan, who was four years old when she died, is seen in this photo released by her mother. (Supplied)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton