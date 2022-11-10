911 calling restored after outage for Telus landlines in parts of GTA and Hamilton

Telus says it has restored 911 calling to landline customers following a widespread outage overnight.

“We apologize for the service interruption you experienced. As of now, your services have been restored,” the company said in an update shortly before 7 a.m.

Police in Hamilton warned earlier in the morning that some landline users were not able to dial 911.

“According to TELUS at this current time, TELUS landline whether voiceover or hardware IP does not have the ability to call 911,” the police service said in a tweet. “We have been advised this is a wide spread outage.”

According to the company’s website, the outage began shortly after 1 a.m. and affected Chatham, Durham, Gananoque, Guelph, Halton, Hamilton, Niagara and Peel.

“Wireline 911 services are experiencing a failure which may result in being unable to call 911 from your landline,” the company said in an online notice earlier. There was no immediate word on what caused the outage.

“We recognize how this interruption may have impacted you, and we appreciate and thank you for your patience while we worked to get your services running again,” Telus said after the problem had been resolved.