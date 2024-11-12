TORONTO
Toronto

    • 90-year-old woman struck by vehicle on the Danforth in critical condition

    Toronto police say a senior sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver on the Danforth on Nov. 12, 2024. Toronto police say a senior sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver on the Danforth on Nov. 12, 2024.
    Share

    A 90-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by the driver of a vehicle on the Danforth Tuesday morning.

    Police said it happened at Linsmore Crescent just after 9 a.m.

    The woman was crossing Danforth Avenue from the south side to the north side when she was hit, police said.

    The 40-year-old driver remained at the scene.

    Danforth Avenue was closed between Greenwood and Monarch Park avenues, but has since reopened.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    History in Halifax is slowly being wiped off the map: study

    Saint Mary's University archeologist Jonathan Fowler is sounding an alarm with a new study. According to Fowler, the centuries-old architecture that adds to Halifax’s heritage and historic vibe is slowly being wiped away as the city grows.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News