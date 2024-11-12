90-year-old woman struck by vehicle on the Danforth in critical condition

A 90-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by the driver of a vehicle on the Danforth Tuesday morning.

Police said it happened at Linsmore Crescent just after 9 a.m.

The woman was crossing Danforth Avenue from the south side to the north side when she was hit, police said.

The 40-year-old driver remained at the scene.

Danforth Avenue was closed between Greenwood and Monarch Park avenues, but has since reopened.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.