TORONTO -- Three people were injured including a responding firefighter when a house caught fire in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood early on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home near College Street and Manning Avenue at about 1:25 a.m. Monday for a fire that enveloped a house and eventually reached three alarms.

Platoon Chief Don Beam said at the scene that the fire started in an adjacent garage, and spread to the upper floors of the house where firefighters were able to knock it down.

A firefighter was injured when an object, possibly a chandelier, fell on his head.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Two other adults inside were injured, including the 90-year-old homeowner who suffered serious burns. When firefighters arrived, he was trying to put out the flames with a garden hose.

A TTC shelter bus was brought in to shelter nearby residents while the fire was dealt with.

Beam said firefighters will watch the scene for the next 20 hours with thermal cameras to detect flare-ups.