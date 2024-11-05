TORONTO
Toronto

    • 72-year-old pedestrian dies following Highway 407 collision in Markham

    An OPP cruiser is pictured. (File Image/OPP) An OPP cruiser is pictured. (File Image/OPP)
    Share

    A 72-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a transport truck on Highway 407 in Markham Tuesday morning.

    Ontario Provincial Police told CP24 it happened east of McCowan Road at 9:20 a.m.

    The pedestrian was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, but in an update on X, formerly Twitter, police said they died.

    "Foul play is not suspected," the post on X reads.

    All but one westbound lane is closed in the area as an investigation gets underway.

    Clean-up has started in the area, police said, and all lanes should reopen shortly. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News