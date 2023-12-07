6 subway stations closed this weekend in Toronto

A significant portion of Toronto’s Line 1 will be closed this weekend due to track work.

Between Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, there will be no subway service on Yonge-University between St. George and St. Andrew stations.

Shuttle buses will not be running during the closure due to construction, which officials say would impact the consistency of service.

Instead, extra streetcars will run in the downtown core. Additional Wheel-Trans vehicles will also be available.

Officials are encouraging travellers to look at alternative routes by using streetcars or travel on the Yonge side of Line 1 and transferring to Line 2 Bloor-Danforth.

Regular subway service will resume on 6 a.m.