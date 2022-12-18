6 people dead, including suspect, after shooting in Vaughan, Ont.

Six people have been killed, including a male suspect who died in an interaction with police, and another is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday night.

York Regional Police (YRP) say it happened at a condo building in the area of Jane Street and Rutherford Road.

Police say officers arrived to find a number of victims who had been shot and killed and that the suspect was also killed after an interaction with police.

“An interaction occurred between the suspect and our officers and the suspect is now deceased,” said YRP duty inspector Const. Laura Nicolle at the scene.

YRP has confimed that five people have died and a sixth victim is in hospital with non-life-threatning injuries.

Nicolle said the investigation is in its early stages and that officers are still working their way through the condo building in search of other victims who may have been injured in the shooting.

Nicolle also said the SIU had been notified in regards to the fatal interaction between the suspect and YRP officers.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.