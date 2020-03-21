58 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ontario, bringing total to 377
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)
TORONTO -- The total number of COVID-19 patients in the province has risen to 369, as Ontario health officials confirmed 58 additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday.
As the new patients were confirmed, officials stated that more than 7,239 people are currently under investigation for the virus and more than 15,768 people in Ontario have tested negative thus far.
In the province, two COVID-19 patients have died – a 77-year-old Barrie, Ont. man and a 52-year-old Milton, Ont. man.
Six people in Ontario previously infected with the virus have since recovered.
More to come...