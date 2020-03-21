TORONTO -- The total number of COVID-19 patients in the province has risen to 369, as Ontario health officials confirmed 58 additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

As the new patients were confirmed, officials stated that more than 7,239 people are currently under investigation for the virus and more than 15,768 people in Ontario have tested negative thus far.

In the province, two COVID-19 patients have died – a 77-year-old Barrie, Ont. man and a 52-year-old Milton, Ont. man.

Six people in Ontario previously infected with the virus have since recovered.

