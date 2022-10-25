5 things John Tory said he would do after winning a third term as mayor of Toronto

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

  • Threats made with hammer in London robbery: LPS

    Police say a London man has been arrested after a hammer was used to threaten security personnel. Around 8:50 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a business in the area of Fanshawe Park Road East and Adelaide Street North where they say a man entered a business and concealed various items in a cart.

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton