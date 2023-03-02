5 suspects in Brampton robberies tracked down in North York, led to lockdown at 3 schools: police

Five suspects who allegedly robbed two stores in Brampton on Wednesday were tracked down and arrested in Toronto, which prompted three North York schools to be placed under lockdown, Peel police say.

The force provided more details on Thursday about its investigation into the circumstances that led to the lockdown orders. Peel police said the first robbery occurred at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Kings Cross Road and Knightsbridge Road.

Three males allegedly entered a retail establishment, produced a firearm and demanded various items.

Just before 2 p.m., police were called to another robbery at a store near Hurontario Street and Bovaird Drive West. Similar to the first incident, three male suspects allegedly brandished a firearm and made demands for items in the store.

Police said one person suffered minor injuries and went to hospital.

With the help of Toronto police, Peel police located the suspects in the area of Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West.

As a result, three nearby schools, Emery Collegiate Institute, Emery Adult Learning Centre and St. Basil-The-Great College School, were placed under lockdown as a precaution.

Police said one of the suspects was arrested following a brief foot pursuit. The other four suspects were taken into custody a short time later.

An imitation firearm and stolen items were recovered during the arrest, police said.

On Thursday, police announced that they had laid charges against the suspects, four of whom are 17 years old. Their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Meanwhile, the fifth suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Daniel Molina Maldonado. He has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

One of the 17-year-old suspects has been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of wearing a disguise, two counts of using an imitation firearm and failing to comply with a release order.

The other two are facing possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a release order, while the fourth teen has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

“This remains an ongoing investigation, and investigators anticipate further arrests and charges,” police said in a news release on Thursday.

They continue to ask anyone with information about the incidents to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3410 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.