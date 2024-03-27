TORONTO
    5 charged following investigation into alleged cheating at Toronto casino

    The chief of the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation says she believes the Ontario government has violated an agreement with her community by opening a massive new casino, the Great Canadian Casino Resort, pictured, in Toronto.
    Five people are facing charges after an investigation into alleged cheating at a Toronto casino.

    Members of the OPP’s Investigation and Enforcement Bureau (IEB) began an investigation on March 18 after receiving information that a table games dealer was allegedly “in collusion” with patrons at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto.

    As a result of the investigation, police arrested and charged Tajveer Kour, 21, of Brampton; and Etobicoke residents Yakshu Nehra, 23; Himanshu Tanwar, 25, and Parkh Raheja, 25, and Anagha Varghese, 21.

    The accused parties are facing a combined 19 charges, including criminal breach of trust, cheat at play, theft under/over $5,000, and fraud under/over $5,000.

    They have all been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court at later dates.

    The Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto opened last year and is located adjacent to the Woodbine Racetrack in Etobicoke.

