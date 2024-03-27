48 stolen vehicles seized, 150 charges laid in Toronto police investigations
Officers say 48 vehicles with a combined value of just under $4 million were recently seized as part of an undercover Toronto police investigation focused on the trafficking, shipping, and re-vinning of stolen vehicles.
Speaking at a news conference in Toronto on Wednesday, police provided details on two separate but related undercover investigations, dubbed Project Spectre and Project Paranoid.
Police said Project Spectre, an investigation into a network of individuals involved in narcotics and firearms trafficking, was launched in April 2023. During that investigation, police said, an undercover operator managed to purchase six illegal firearms and a quantity of illicit drugs.
“Information obtained during Project Spectre led to a new investigation focused on the trafficking, shipping, and re-vinning of stolen vehicles,” Staff Supt. Pauline Gray told reporters.
According to Gray, seven suspects face a combined 150 charges in connection with the two investigations.
Police said 20 of the vehicles that were seized during Project Paranoid were recovered as part of a joint effort with the Halton Regional Police Service. Those vehicles, police said, have a combined value of about $1 million and were found at a shipper location in Burlington.
Twenty other vehicles were intercepted by police in Toronto and Montreal with the help of the CBSA and five were purchased by an undercover operator, police said. Three more were located during the execution of search warrants, Supt. Steve Watts said Wednesday.
“During the investigation, there were several businesses in the GTA which were identified as locations where stolen motor-vehicles were stored and sold prior to being shipped overseas and/or re-vinned and re-registered to be sold domestically,” he added.
Ontarians ‘especially vulnerable’ to auto theft
The probe was conducted in collaboration with investigators from Équité, a national organization that aims to reduce and prevent insurance fraud and crime.
“In Canada, a vehicle is stolen every five minutes. The vehicles that the organized crime groups are targeting in Ontario are newer and have greater value than ever before,” Bryan Gast, the vice-president of investigative services at Équité, told reporters on Wednesday.
“Since 2020, the claim costs have increased by 319 per cent. And for the first time, Ontario has experienced over $1 billion in auto theft claims costs in a single year in 2023.”
Gast said last year’s auto theft claims costs were up $300 million from 2022.
“Profit margins are high and historically, the risk of consequences for criminals are low. As a result, stolen vehicles are frequently trafficked in order finance and carry out other criminal activity,” he said.
“Ontario’s population, high-volume of targeted vehicles and its proximity to the port of Montreal make it especially vulnerable.”
'Renters' Bill of Rights' among new measures in upcoming budget: Trudeau
'Renters' Bill of Rights' among new measures in upcoming budget: Trudeau
The federal government will create a new 'Canadian Renters’ Bill of Rights,' which would require landlords to disclose their properties’ rental price history to prospective tenants.
RCMP is investigating ArriveCan app, commissioner Duheme confirms
The RCMP is investigating allegations of fraud associated with the development of the pandemic-era border app ArriveCan, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme has confirmed to CTV News.
Families shocked after Niagara Falls hotel cancels bookings made year in advance of solar eclipse
After having the foresight to book their Niagara Falls hotel rooms more than a year in advance, several families planning to take in the solar eclipse next month were shocked to find out their reservations had been cancelled.
Eva Mendes opens up about her acting hiatus after having kids with Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes has opened up about her transition from actress to full-time mom to her kids with actor partner Ryan Gosling.
B.C. woman's DNA test reveals her best friend of two decades is also her half-sister
When Paula Blanchard learned that her biological father was a stranger, she could have assumed she might be meeting some new relatives. What she didn't know was that by the time she solved the mystery, one of those relatives would turn out to be her best friend of 20 years.
Sparks fly at Scott Moe carbon tax hearing, as Trudeau defends pollution plan in letter to premiers
Sparks flew at a House of Commons committee on Wednesday as Liberal MPs balked at what they called Conservative-led theatrics, after the chair unilaterally invited premiers opposed to the carbon tax to come testify.
Drowning in debt, Canada's Olympic athletes ask for raise in monthly 'carding' money in federal budget
With the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris on the horizon, Canada's athletes are asking for a $6.3-million raise to the Athletes Assistance Program, which is informally known as "carding" money, in the federal government's April 16 budget.
Environment Canada issues weather warnings for 5 provinces
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for five provinces over freezing rain, heavy snowfall and strong winds.
Statistics Canada says population growth rate in 2023 was highest since 1957
Statistics Canada says the country posted its highest annual population growth rate in more than six decades last year.
Unmarried parents would get 'parental union' status under Quebec bill
Quebec is proposing a new legal status for unmarried, non-civil union couples with children that would set a framework for splitting family assets if the parents separate.
Police investigating after two bodies found in home northwest of Montreal
Quebec provincial police are investigating after two bodies were found in a home in the Laurentians region.
Quebec priest reflects on attack at Saint Joseph's Oratory 5 years later
It's been five years since Father Claude Grou was violently attacked while leading a Friday morning mass at Montreal's Saint Joseph's Oratory.
Ottawa firefighters have responded to 1 brush fire a day since March 15
Ottawa Fire Services says it has extinguished one brush fire a day in the city in the last two weeks.
2 facing charges in 2023 fatal golf cart crash in Bourget, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against two people, including a 17-year-old, in connection with a fatal collision involving a golf cart in Bourget, Ont. last year.
Ottawa police arson unit investigating Glebe pharmacy fire
The Ottawa Police Service has deemed a fire that caused serious damage to a Bank Street pharmacy last Sunday as suspicious.
Two northern Ont. gold mines to merge, creating one of Canada's largest
Two northern Ontario gold mines are planning to become one creating "one of the largest and lowest cost gold mines in Canada" and saving US$515 million over the life of the operations.
Increased police presence in Sault Ste. Marie, investigation ongoing
Sault Ste. Marie residents should expect to see police vehicles in the area of the 200 block of Langdon Road.
2,969 Waterloo Region elementary students suspended for out-of-date vaccination records
"We don't want to suspend," says Dr. David Aoki with Waterloo Region Public Health. "We want to get them up-to-date and also remind parents you need to get this shot. It's important."
Guelph seeking private property donation for temporary encampment
Guelph is taking an unusual step in its efforts to address the homelessness crisis.
Lingering questions around Wilmot land deal, says farmland protection group
Ontario Farmland Trust is calling for more transparency and accountability surrounding a plan to buy hundreds of acres of farmland in the Township of Wilmot.
'Pointing of a firearm' charge laid after disturbance in London
Around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the area of Chester Street and High street to find a man had ben shot by another man and a firearm was pointed at a woman.
London Pet Food Bank desperate for new home
A local organization that provides pet food to those in need is facing a crisis. The London, Ontario Pet Food Bank is about to lose its base and the east London home base of its founder, Roxanne Toussaint.
Exhibition about street artist Banksy makes Canadian debut in downtown London, Ont.
Art meets social activism at an upcoming show focusing on the art of acclaimed and provocative artist Banksy. Opening on April 18, the exhibition is custom-built to fit the downtown venue at 140 Dundas St., the former Metropolitan Department Store.
$600,000 in additional renovations approved for Tecumseh Arena
Tecumseh council has approved more improvements for Tecumseh Arena.
What's open/closed for Easter weekend 2024
Here's a look at what's open and closed in Windsor-Essex over the Easter weekend March 29-April 1, 2024.
Does Windsor have one of the worst roads in Ontario? Time to vote
CAA has launched its annual Worst Roads campaign and is giving people the chance to voice their concerns about bad roads in their communities.
Lab-confirmed case of measles in Simcoe County a false alarm
Two weeks after the health unit notified the public about Simcoe County's first case of measles, officials say it was a false alarm.
Where are the worst roads in Central Ontario?
From potholes to crumbling asphalt, the annual Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) Worst Roads campaign to influence the government to fix damaged and aging streets is now open for voting.
Erratic driver on Highway 400 charged with being impaired
Provincial police had a 27-year-old man's vehicle impounded for a week after a caller alerted them to an "erratic driver" along Highway 400.
3 beloved Winnipeg Beach businesses hit the real estate market
Three large pieces of Winnipeg Beach commercial real estate have hit the market ahead of the busy tourist season.
When Manitobans can start booking their camping trips
Camping enthusiasts are being told to get ready to start booking sites in Manitoba.
First two black bear cubs of the season taken into Manitoba rescue
It's earlier than usual, but Black Bear Rescue Manitoba has already welcomed in their first two orphans of the year.
Special weather statements in N.S., N.B. warn of 'prolonged rainfall event'
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick warning of a 'prolonged rainfall event' in the forecast this week.
RCMP release progress report on their response to inquiry into 2020 mass shooting
The RCMP released today a strategy that they say will ensure 'meaningful change' results from their response to the public inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives.
Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell, 6 workers are feared dead
It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher's 12-second warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
A tiny critter who could: Elusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland's unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
With help from Pitbull, Newfoundland cabbie shows spoons aren't just for folk music
Harold Butler opened a kitchen drawer one night and found the instrument that would one day land him on national television.
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
'Dangerous driving spree' leads to impaired driving charges against semi driver
The driver of a tractor trailer is facing several charges, including impaired driving, after what police call a "dangerous driving spree."
2 semi-truck drivers killed in fiery crash in Sturgeon County
Two semi-truck drivers are dead after a crash Tuesday morning.
$246K in illegal drugs seized in drug trafficking investigation: police
Three people have been charged and police are looking for one more person in connection with the seizure of more than $200,000 in street drugs.
Use of force, traffic safety focus of Calgary police commission meeting
The Calgary Police Commission is set to discuss use of force and traffic safety during its monthly meeting on Wednesday
Alberta women are waiting to become moms: report
First-time mothers in Alberta are steadily increasing in age, suggests new data from the University of Calgary.
'Like being in heaven': PALS therapy program brings joy to Calgary hospital patients
A dog therapy program organized by the Pet Access League Society is making a heartwarming difference in the lives of hospital patients ahead of the Easter long weekend.
Sparks fly at Scott Moe carbon tax hearing, as Trudeau defends pollution plan in letter to premiers
Sparks flew at a House of Commons committee on Wednesday as Liberal MPs balked at what they called Conservative-led theatrics, after the chair unilaterally invited premiers opposed to the carbon tax to come testify.
Regina Fire and Police to face-off in charity hockey game for first time in over 20 years
The Regina Fire and Protective Services and Regina Police Service are returning to the ice for a "Battle of the Badges" charity hockey game for the first time in more than 20 years.
Average age of first-time mothers lowest in Sask., report says
Saskatchewan has the lowest average age of first-time mothers in the country, according to a recent report released by the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy.
Two Saskatoon students win prestigious $100K national scholarship
Two high school students from Saskatoon are among the 2024 Loran Scholars, winning $100,000 each for their post-secondary education.
'Horrendous': Saskatoon man stranded in Mexican parking lot overnight after flight cancellation
A Saskatoon man says he was left stranded overnight outside a Mexican airport after his flight was cancelled.
Saskatoon students walk out of school to protest teacher contract stalemate
High school students in Saskatoon took the afternoon off on Tuesday to voice their frustrations at the province over its inability to strike a deal with teachers.
Environment Canada issues wind warning for Victoria, air quality statement for northern B.C.
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands as southeasterly gusts are expected to reach 90 km/h at times.
-
BREAKING 'Renters' Bill of Rights' among new measures in upcoming budget: Trudeau
The federal government will create a new 'Canadian Renters’ Bill of Rights,' which would require landlords to disclose their properties’ rental price history to prospective tenants.
B.C. police watchdog investigating after man seriously injured in Victoria police vehicle
British Columbia's police oversight agency has opened an investigation after a man suffered a serious injury following his arrest by Victoria police last year.
B.C. police watchdog investigating after man seriously injured in Victoria police vehicle
British Columbia's police oversight agency has opened an investigation after a man suffered a serious injury following his arrest by Victoria police last year.
Rescuers continue efforts to save stranded orca calf on Vancouver Island
A marine scientist says he expects rescue efforts to help coax a stranded killer whale calf from a shallow lagoon off northern Vancouver Island to continue today despite federal Fisheries Department concerns about limited opportunities due to changing tidal flows.
Environment Canada issues wind warning for Victoria, air quality statement for northern B.C.
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands as southeasterly gusts are expected to reach 90 km/h at times.