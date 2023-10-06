Toronto

    • 42-year-old E-bike rider fatally hit on highway ramp near Toronto

    An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle sits idle in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle sits idle in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy

    A 42-year-old E-bike rider was fatally hit by a pickup truck on a highway ramp in Markham on Friday night.

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the female was struck on the southbound McCowan Road ramp to Highway 407 at 7 p.m.

    The on-ramp from McCowan Road southbound to Highway 407 westbound is closed with officers warning of a lengthy closure expected. 

    The OPP is asking for witnesses of the collision to get in contact.

    More information to come. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 Exclusive

    W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison

    A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.

    Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter

    After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News