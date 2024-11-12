4 people allegedly broke into Pickering mall with backhoe loader to steal an ATM

Police are searching for four suspects who allegedly broke into a mall with a backhoe loader and stole an ATM in Pickering on Tuesday.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said they were called to the Shops at Pickering Centre on Kingston Road, at around 3:45 a.m. after an alarm went off at the TD Bank at the mall.

Police said the suspects used a stolen backhoe to smash through the shopping centre’s front entrance.

As soon as they got inside, police allege they destroyed on ATM then stole a second one before driving away from the mall in a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

Investigators have not provided any identifying details about the suspects.

Anyone with information, or video of the incident, is asked to contact PRP at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2526 or 2272, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.