    • 4 people allegedly broke into Pickering mall with backhoe loader to steal an ATM

    A Durham Regional Police car is seen on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives A Durham Regional Police car is seen on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
    Police are searching for four suspects who allegedly broke into a mall with a backhoe loader and stole an ATM in Pickering on Tuesday.

    Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said they were called to the Shops at Pickering Centre on Kingston Road, at around 3:45 a.m. after an alarm went off at the TD Bank at the mall.

    Police said the suspects used a stolen backhoe to smash through the shopping centre’s front entrance.

    As soon as they got inside, police allege they destroyed on ATM then stole a second one before driving away from the mall in a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

    Investigators have not provided any identifying details about the suspects.

    Anyone with information, or video of the incident, is asked to contact PRP at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2526 or 2272, or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

