4 lanes of EB Highway 401 at Dixie closed following 3-vehicle collision: OPP

Four lanes of the eastbound Highway 401 Express near Dixie Road are shut down after a three-vehicle collision on Monday afternoon, says the OPP.

Police said that two commercial vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash resulted in a flatbed truck carrying a large empty tank to jack knife.

No injuries were reported.

Currently, only one lane is getting through at this time, the OPP said.

There’s no word on when the highway is expected to fully reopen.

More details to come.