4-car crash in Toronto triggers residential gas leak, evacuation
More than a dozen people were evacuated in a west Toronto neighbourhood after a four-car collision caused a significant gas leak in the area Sunday morning.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
It happened at approximately 9:19 a.m. near Old Weston Road and Rockwell Avenue, just north of St. Clair Avenue West, in the city's Stockyards District.
Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Chris Bertram said emergency crews arrived on scene to find a black SUV had lost control and collided with a number of vehicles before smashing into a nearby home and its gas meter.
Gas was confirmed to be leaking in the area and over a dozen people were evacuated as a result, according to Bertram, who described the leak as "excessive."
Witnesses who spoke to CP24 at the scene said they heard a distinct hissing sound following the leak.
The gas has since been shut off by Enbridge but displaced residents have not yet been given the green light to return to their homes.
Ventilation efforts are underway in all homes affected and a structural engineer is on route to the scene to evaluate the structural damage to the home at the epicentre of the crash.
The driver of the black SUV fled the scene of the crash on foot, Bertram said.
The area is closed as officers investigate and search for the driver.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. More to come.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'
The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as 'Putin's brain' was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.
'I was very uncomfortable': Muslim family told they couldn't swim at Manitoba waterpark due to burkini
A Winnipeg family is looking to raise awareness about burkinis after an incident at a Manitoba water park during which they were told they couldn't enter the pool because of what they were wearing.
Back to school: A look at the COVID-19 rules in place across provinces, territories
As students across Canada gear up to enter what will be their fourth academic year in the pandemic, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what measures will be in place in schools, by province and territory.
On Ukraine's front line, a fight to save premature babies
Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, three hospitals in government-controlled areas of the country's war-torn Donetsk region had facilities to care for premature babies. Now, only the maternity hospital in the coal mining town of Pokrovsk is still operating.
Serbia warns it will protect Kosovo Serbs if NATO doesn't
Serbia's president called on NATO on Sunday to 'do their job' in Kosovo or he says Serbia itself will move to protect its minority in the breakaway province.
Stelter says CNN must hold media accountable as show ends
'Reliable Sources' host Brian Stelter insisted Sunday that he'll still be rooting for CNN even after his show was canceled this week, but stressed that it was important for the network and others to hold the media accountable.
Thunderstorm headed for Toronto could bring up to 50mm of rain
A Sunday afternoon thunderstorm could dump as much as 50mm of rain on Toronto and the surrounding areas and leave “hazardous conditions” in its wake, according to the group that monitors watershed conditions in the area.
Does an early spring lead to more tree growth? What the science says
Climate change is prompting temperate deciduous trees in North America to start growing earlier than before, with warmer temperatures ushering in the early arrival of spring. But does a speedy start to the growing season cause trees to make more wood?
Scientists to take 'CAT scan' of B.C. volcano to locate best geothermal energy spots
Scientists are planning a "CAT scan" of a British Columbia volcano to help harness the underground heat that turns rock into magma for renewable energy.
Montreal
-
Toddler found dead in vehicle at Vaudreuil-Dorion senior's home
A two-year-old boy was found dead in a vehicle Friday afternoon in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb of Greater Montreal. He appeared to have been in the vehicle for several hours before first responders arrived, according to Quebec provincial police. Police said it's possible the boy died because of the heat.
-
A second young Inuk woman has died this week after being struck on a Montreal highway
For the second time this week, a young Inuk woman was struck and killed on a Montreal-area highway in the early hours of the morning.
-
Quebec municipalities federation makes its demands for provincial political parties
On the eve of the provincial election call in Quebec, the Quebec federation of municipalities (FQM) is presenting its demands regarding the main issues in the province's regions.
London
-
Man found unconscious with serious injuries in field at Confederation Street
Sarnia police are investigating a serious assault that occurred early Saturday.
-
Crash near St. Thomas sends two to hospital
A mini-van and truck hauling construction equipment collided south of St. Thomas Saturday morning
-
Gold for Team Canada after 3-2 OT win over Finland
Canada has won gold at the world junior hockey championship, downing Finland 3-2 in three-on-three overtime.
Kitchener
-
A tragic child’s death, a sanctioned encampment site and multiple fires: Top stories of the week
A family that recently moved from Waterloo Region is remembering the life of their nine-year-old boy after the search for him came to a tragic end.
-
Migrant worker’s death prompts advocacy calls for full and permanent immigration status
Working conditions of migrant farm workers have come into focus following the death of a migrant worker while operating heavy equipment at a southern Ontario farm last week.
-
Code red issued in Guelph as no ambulances available
On Saturday afternoon there were no ambulances available in Guelph or Wellington County as the Guelph-Wellington Paramedics declared a code red.
Northern Ontario
-
'Hate has no home here': North Bay's 2SLGBTQ+ community and allies stand up against hate and intimidation
In the last month and a half, anti-2SLGBTQ+ hate has surged in North Bay, following attacks towards North Bay's 2SLGBTQ+ community.
-
Gold for Team Canada after 3-2 OT win over Finland
Canada has won gold at the world junior hockey championship, downing Finland 3-2 in three-on-three overtime.
-
Sudbury man who swam in support of MS, continues to receive community support
Adventure 365 in Sudbury held a community bike ride as well as a meet and greet with a Sudbury man who swam 150-kilometres in support of multiple sclerosis.
Ottawa
-
Six storylines to watch in Ottawa's municipal election
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at six storylines to watch during the city of Ottawa's municipal election campaign.
-
Ottawa families prepare for the return to school for new year during COVID-19 pandemic
Families are looking for answers on how to best protect their children from COVID-19, as they get ready to return to the classroom.
-
Eviction watch at St. Brigid's Church and Capital Pride returns with in-person events: Five stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Windsor
-
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Cyclist speaks out after being dragged by car
Philip Wyllie is speaking out after he was hit and dragged by a car while on his bicycle in Windsor.
-
Migrant worker’s death prompts advocacy calls for full and permanent immigration status
Working conditions of migrant farm workers have come into focus following the death of a migrant worker while operating heavy equipment at a southern Ontario farm last week.
-
Gold for Team Canada after 3-2 OT win over Finland
Canada has won gold at the world junior hockey championship, downing Finland 3-2 in three-on-three overtime.
Barrie
-
SIU investigating after officer shoots suspect during arrest in Orillia
The province's police watchdog has invoked its mandate after police in Orillia shot a man while attempting to make an arrest.
-
Ukraine calls on Canada to shelve turbine exemption as German chancellor to visit
As German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to arrive in Canada on Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing renewed calls from Ukraine to cancel a permit allowing turbines repaired in Montreal to be sent back to a Russian energy giant.
-
Community softball tournament raises funds for families displaced by fire
The tournament was held in Bracebridge Saturday alongside a silent auction to raise funds for the families who lost their home in the fire on July 9, 2022.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Premier Tim Houston is asking Ottawa to exempt Nova Scotia from the national carbon tax, saying the federal government's signature bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amounts to "punishing" the province.
-
With new nurses on the way, N.B. hospital hopes to expand ER hours
On Thursday, Horizon Health interim president and CEO Margaret Melanson said five new registered nurses have been hired to work at the hospital, thanks to a recruitment partnership with the Sackville community.
-
Some N.B. municipal police forces making changes after Chantel Moore inquest recommendations
A coroner’s inquest jury made almost 20 recommendations for ways New Brunswick and its law enforcement can do better in police interventions, training and equipment. CTV News polled each to see if they are considering, or have already implemented any of them.
Calgary
-
Man fatally shot in Calgary restaurant early Sunday
A man was shot and killed early Sunday inside a Calgary restaurant.
-
Body discovered early Sunday by fire crew in southeast Calgary
A body was discovered early Sunday morning in southeast Calgary.
-
9-time world champions highlight final day of Expo Latino at Prince's Island Park
Prince's Island Park usually resonates with the sound of singer-songwriters during the annual folk festival, but this weekend there's been a whole different set of sounds coming from the mainstage of the popular urban park.
Winnipeg
-
'They're absolutely heartbroken': hospital crisis continues in Lynn Lake
Residents in Lynn Lake are frustrated and heartbroken that they cannot see their loved ones in long-term hospital care who have been transferred an 8 hour drive away to Flin Flon.
-
'I was very uncomfortable': Muslim family told they couldn't swim at Manitoba waterpark due to burkini
A Winnipeg family is looking to raise awareness about burkinis after an incident at a Manitoba water park during which they were told they couldn't enter the pool because of what they were wearing.
-
More names added to Manitoba memorial honouring victims of drunk driving
Two new names have been added to a monument honouring the lives lost as a result of impaired driving in Manitoba.
Vancouver
-
10 injured, 2 reportedly killed after driver crashes into West Vancouver wedding
Ten people were hospitalized and two others reportedly died after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver Saturday night.
-
Scientists to take 'CAT scan' of B.C. volcano to locate best geothermal energy spots
Scientists are planning a "CAT scan" of a British Columbia volcano to help harness the underground heat that turns rock into magma for renewable energy.
-
IN PICTURES: Phoebe Bridgers plays sold-out show at Orpheum Theatre
Multiple Grammy nominee Phoebe Bridgers performed the first of her two sold-out shows on her "Reunion" Tour at The Orpheum Theater Saturday. Photos by Anil Sharma.
Edmonton
-
On Ukraine's front line, a fight to save premature babies
Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, three hospitals in government-controlled areas of the country's war-torn Donetsk region had facilities to care for premature babies. Now, only the maternity hospital in the coal mining town of Pokrovsk is still operating.
-
Scientists to take 'CAT scan' of B.C. volcano to locate best geothermal energy spots
Scientists are planning a "CAT scan" of a British Columbia volcano to help harness the underground heat that turns rock into magma for renewable energy.
-
Gold for Team Canada after 3-2 OT win over Finland
Canada has won gold at the world junior hockey championship, downing Finland 3-2 in three-on-three overtime.