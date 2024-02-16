3 Toronto teens among suspects charged in smash-and-grab robbery at Waterloo jewelry store

Three teenagers from Toronto are among the five suspects charged in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in Waterloo.

The incident happened on Thursday evening in Conestoga Mall. Waterloo police said a group of five youths attended the jewelry store armed with hammers and a firearm.

They allegedly smashed display cases and stole jewelry while threatening the store’s staff. Police said the five suspects left the store and got into a vehicle waiting for them outside.

Officers responded and quickly tracked the vehicle. Police said the suspects allegedly did not stop and hit a curb, breaking the vehicle’s axle and making it undrivable.

The suspects got out of the vehicle in the area of Wyman Road and fled on foot, resulting in a police pursuit.

Officers caught up with the suspects on Frobisher Drive and arrested them, police said. No one was physically injured during the incident.

On Friday, police announced that the suspects, two aged 13 and 16 from Waterloo and three aged 15 and 17 from the Toronto area, had been charged with multiple offences, including robbery with a firearm and possession over $5,000.

Police said their investigation had revealed that the vehicle used was stolen from Toronto earlier this month. In addition to the vehicle, police also seized a loaded firearm.