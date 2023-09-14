3 teenage boys from Toronto arrested after woman robbed at knifepoint, sexually assaulted in May

Three teenage boys from Toronto have been arrested and charged in connection with the armed robbery and sexual assault of a woman in May.

The woman was walking in the area of Sentinel Road and Murray Ross Parkway, north of Finch Avenue West, on May 12 at approximately 11 p.m. when she was approached by three male suspects, according to police.

One of the suspects then allegedly produced a knife and the group robbed the woman. She was then sexually assaulted by one of the suspects, investigators allege.

Police said the suspects ran away from the scene and were last seen near Keele Street and Finch Avenue West.

Days later, on May 16, a boy from Toronto, 15 years old at the time, surrendered himself to police. He was charged with one count of robbery and one count of sexual assault with a weapon.

In a release issued Thursday, police said investigators issued a search warrant on Sept. 7 and arrested the two outstanding suspects, both 16-year-old males at the time of arrest. They were each charged with one count of robbery, one count of possessing a dangerous weapon and one count of sexual assault with a weapon.

Both of the accused made their first court appearances that day the at Toronto Regional Bail Centre in courtroom 606.

The charges against all three youths have yet to be tested in court. Their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.