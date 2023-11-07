TORONTO
Toronto

3 people injured after 2 vehicles collide in Brampton: police

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police) A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)

Three people have been transported to hospital following a collision in Brampton early Tuesday morning.

It happened near Airport Road and Sandalwood Parkway East at around 3:20 a.m.

Peel paramedics said one man and one woman suffered critical injuries and are receiving treatment at a trauma centre.

The third patient was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, paramedics said.

The area is closed to traffic for the police investigation and officers are advising motorists to use alternate routes.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News