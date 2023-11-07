3 people injured after 2 vehicles collide in Brampton: police

Three people have been transported to hospital following a collision in Brampton early Tuesday morning.

It happened near Airport Road and Sandalwood Parkway East at around 3:20 a.m.

Peel paramedics said one man and one woman suffered critical injuries and are receiving treatment at a trauma centre.

The third patient was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, paramedics said.

The area is closed to traffic for the police investigation and officers are advising motorists to use alternate routes.