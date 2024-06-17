3 people dead after shooting in Toronto's Don Mills neighbourhood, school under lockdown

Three adults have died after a shooting inside an office space near a daycare and a school in North York on Monday afteroon.

The incident happened inside the lobby of an office in a building located near Don Mills and Mallard roads at around 3:30 p.m.

There is a large police presence in the area, including outside Northmount School, the independent all-boys Catholic school at 26 Mallard Road.

Police at the scene of a shooting in Toronto’s Don Mills neighbourhood on Monday afternoon

The school, along with a daycare in the building next door, were temporarily placed in lockdown following the incident. It is not immediately clear which building the shooting occurred in. The Emergency Task Force and the Canine Unit are now clearing the daycare and the school.

A large police presence gathered outside Northmount School in North York on Monday.

Staff and children at a nearby daycare are now exiting that facility under the escort of police. CP24's cameras captured several young children being wheeled outside in a crib and reunited with parents. Police said that TTC buses will be available for students while they wait for their parents and caregivers to arrive.

Parents of children at a North York daycare are shown being reunited with their children after shots were fired in the neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.

Drivers should expect road closures and delays in the area, they said.

The investigation is ongoing.

More details to come. This is a developing story.