3 officers injured during arrest after driver flees Danforth crash that injured 2: Toronto police

Five people have been taken to hospital, including three police officers, following a two-vehicle collision which led to a police chase on foot on The Danforth.

It happened at the intersection of Danforth and Jones avenues at around 8:23 p.m.

“One vehicle was travelling eastbound at a high rate of speed and then crossed into the westbound lanes, which caused a head-on collision,” Sgt. Andrea Harris told CP24 at the scene.

One of the vehicles struck a pole as a result of the collision, Toronto police said.

“The driver of the vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed then fled on foot,” Harris said.

Police caught up to the suspect down the street. He was arrested and is currently in custody at hospital, where he is being treated.

“During the arrest though unfortunately, three officers were injured,” Harris said. “One has significant injuries, but they will be OK.”

Two adults involved in the crash were transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

The officers were transported to hospital as well.

Traffic Services is investigating the collision.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.