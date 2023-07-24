3 men stabbed at Niagara Falls lounge: police

Police are looking for witnesses and information following a triple stabbing in Niagara Falls over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday at Euphoria Social Lounge at 6092 Main St.

Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) said at 6:12 a.m. uniform officers with 2 District responded to a report of a stabbing in Niagara Falls.

At the scene, police said they located two men in their 30s and 40s with “serious” stab wounds in a rear parking lot. The men were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to a hospital out of the region.

Paramedics also treated a third man in his 20s for minor injuries. He was transported to a local hospital.

Police said that their initial investigation determined that there had been a “disturbance” inside the bar that had “escalated and became violent.”

There is, however, no ongoing threat to public safety stemming from this incident, they said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, including video footage between the hours of 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. on July 23, to contact NRPS at 905-0688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009128, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://crimestoppersniagara.ca/.