3 men charged, 2 wanted after $1M of stolen construction equipment seized in Toronto: YRP
Three men have been charged and two suspects remain at large after more than $1 million worth of stolen construction equipment was seized from a store in Toronto last month.
According to York Regional Police (YRP), an investigation was launched in May in response to increased reports of commercial break-and-enters targeting warehouses and high-end construction wholesalers in the area.
Over a month later, on July 31, officers responded to a break-and-enter in progress at a business on Confederation Parkway near Scholar Road in Vaughan. When officers arrived, they found the front doors had been ripped off the building and that the suspects had fled.
Surveillance footage from the business, released by police on Tuesday, shows a black Honda Ridgeline truck reversing into a parking lot, after which three individuals can be seen attaching what appears to be a cable between the truck's trailer hinge and an entranceway. The truck accelerates forward, pulling a metal gate off the building.
Video released by York Regional Police shows a truck pulling a gateway off a business in Mississauga. (YRP)
The suspects can then be seen carrying items from inside the store and loading them into the truck's bed before driving away. Two individuals appear to enter a white Dodge Durango, which follows the truck off the premises.
Police are searching for a newer model white Durango after more than $1 million in stolen construction equipment was seized from a store in Toronto. (YRP)
Investigators say the suspects then attended a retail store in Toronto and offloaded stolen goods. A search warrant was executed at the store and police say more than $1 million in construction equipment was seized.
At that time, officers arrested Toronto resident Xue Zhou, 57, and Brampton residents Sukhmanpreet Singh, 26, and Lovepreet Singh, 26. The three are facing more than 55 combined charges.
Two further suspects remain outstanding, the release states. Police are also searching for the white Dodge Durango seen in the surveillance footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-287-5025, ext. 7241, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS
Conservatives demand government explain how terror suspects immigrated to Canada
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Canadians have a right to know how a man with links to a foreign terror group evaded Canada's screening process to immigrate to Canada and become a citizen.
A former employee breaks her silence about Frank Stronach four decades after an alleged assault
Staring out from a sepia-tinged photo is a smiling young woman with her blond hair swept up into a ponytail as she puts hay in a net in a horse stall.
Body of missing woman found in Saskatoon landfill, police say suspect dead
Saskatoon police say they have found the remains of a missing woman in a city landfill and that a suspect in her death has since died.
'Significant' instability, bank failures as Chilcotin River flows over B.C. landslide
British Columbia officials say there is a risk of more landslides and bank erosion as a large lake of water and debris flows past a landslide that blocked the Chilcotin River for days.
Calgary storm causes widespread damage to homes, cars and airport
Large hail and heavy rain pelted the Calgary area Monday night, causing widespread damage to houses, cars and the Calgary International Airport.
Fossils suggest even smaller 'hobbits' roamed an Indonesian island 700,000 years ago
Twenty years ago on an Indonesian island, scientists discovered fossils of an early human species that stood at about three-and-a-half feet (1.07 metres) tall — earning them the nickname "hobbits."
Kamala Harris reveals pick for running mate ahead of U.S. election
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate on Tuesday, according to three people familiar with the decision.
Do Canadians want a cabinet shuffle? Poll shows divided impact of reset on opinion of government
While speculation has been swirling all summer around whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to reset his front bench, new data show Canadians are divided nearly down the middle on whether cabinet shuffles affect how they feel about the government.
Accreditation pulled from De Grasse coach Rana Reider by Canadian Olympic Committe
The Canadian Olympic Committee said Tuesday it has revoked accreditation from the coach of six-time Olympic medal-winning sprinter Andre De Grasse, citing 'new information' that has come to light about coach Rana Reider.
Victoria Bridge completely closed for emergency repairs
The Victoria Bridge is closed in both directions for emergency repairs.
Canada's poor record predicting tornadoes must be improved to save lives: researchers
On July 24, Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the area around Lachute, Que., northwest of Montreal, urging people to take shelter. The warning was accurate: a tornado touched down outside Lachute about an hour after the alert. But three other twisters that day slipped past forecasters.
Teen girl missing for almost a month on Montreal's South Shore
Police on Montreal's South Shore are asking for the public's help to locate a teenage girl who has been missing for just under a month.
Driver stopped for speeding on Hwy. 417 had a child sitting on front seat passenger's lap
A vehicle stopped for speeding on Highway 417 in Ottawa over the long weekend had an 18-month-old child sitting on a passenger's lap in the front seat, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Ottawa school bus authority GM out after 3 months
The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says its recently hired general manager is out after fewer than four months on the job.
Kingston, Ont. police arrest 19-year-old in connection with weekend homicide
Police in Kingston, Ont. say a 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with a homicide over the long weekend.
Early morning apartment fire in Greater Sudbury displaces multiple families
Residents of a 20-unit apartment complex on Burton Avenue in Greater Sudbury were evacuated early Monday after a fire ripped through multiple units.
After 7-year investigation, police ID remains found in remote area of northern Ont.
Police have successfully concluded a seven-year death investigation and have identified the remains of a man found in 2017 near the Sault.
Armed home invasion in Sudbury leads to kidnapping, drug charges
Four people – including two women from Sudbury and two young offenders from southern Ontario – have been charged following an armed home invasion last weekend.
Waterloo man charged with abduction after Amber Alert
A man has been charged after a 14-year-old girl was reported missing from the Kitchener area.
15-year-old from Waterloo Region reported missing
Police are hoping the public can help them locate a missing 15-year-old.
Video shows possible tornado in Fort Erie, Ont. on Monday
Researchers are investigating after a possible tornado was spotted in Fort Erie, Ont. on Monday.
'It came out of nowhere!' Aylmer tourist hotspot hit by extreme storm
An area southwest of Aylmer is cleaning up after a sudden storm Monday afternoon caught people off guard. Hundreds of trees, tree branches, and even a flag pole were snapped along Rogers Road. Buildings and a vehicle were also damaged.
'Hate-related phrases' spray painted at London public school
Around 12 p.m. on Saturday, witnesses saw a man causing a disturbance by screaming and shouting in the area of Hawthorne Road and Blackacres Boulevard.
Rainfall warning remains in effect for most of the region
The rain and possible thunderstorms are expected throughout the day with the chance of pooling on roads and flash flooding in some areas.
'Impaired by drug' charges laid after Windsor crash
Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lauzon Line and Lauzon Road where they learned a pickup truck headed north on Lauzon Road collided with a sedan travelling east on Lauzon Line.
Flood watch added to rainfall warning for the region
Tuesday morning and into the early afternoon, Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.
Windsor police seize more than $16,000 in drugs, charges laid
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has seized more than $16,000 in drugs and have laid charges against a suspect.
Highway 400 shut down after crash involving transport truck
An afternoon collision shut down all southbound lanes on Highway 400 at Highway 88.
The R.O.P.E. Squad seeks man on Canada-wide warrant
The R.O.P.E. Squad is asking for the public's help in locating a federal offender.
Substitute teacher charged in connection to assault at local school
Police have arrested a substitute teacher in connection to an assault at a school in Bradford Ont.
More than 130 dogs removed from home north of Winnipeg: Humane Society
More than 130 dogs were removed from a home north of Winnipeg.
Cyclist killed after colliding with semi Friday
Winnipeg police continue to investigate after a crash involving a semi-truck and cyclist on Friday.
Prime Minister makes stop in Winnipeg Tuesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Winnipeg Tuesday just over a month away from a federal byelection.
Saint John Police identify body, treating case as homicide
A body recently discovered in West Saint John has been identified and police are treating the investigation as a homicide.
N.S. man arrested after knife attack: RCMP
A Mount Hanley, N.S., man is in custody after an alleged knife attack in New Minas over the weekend.
Officers seize cannabis from unlicensed dispensary: N.B. government
Officers seized more than 3,000 grams of dry cannabis from an unlicensed dispensary in Moncton last week.
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
Figures from Newfoundland and Labrador's Justice Department show more than 14 per cent of inmates released from the province's largest correctional facility have no address on file to go home to.
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
Labrador man denied long-sought hearing about his detainment for a tweet
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.
Man convicted of killing common-law wife in 2009 granted full parole
A man who killed his common-law wife in their Morinville home in 2009 has been granted full parole.
Man found dead after falling off Sea-Doo at Moose Lake
The body of an Edmonton man was found on Monday more than 24 hours after he disappeared underwater at Moose Lake.
Smith asks for support for Jasper recovery during Trudeau visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Alberta on Monday to visit the Jasper wildfire command centre.
-
Intense thunderstorms rolled through southern Alberta on Monday, producing damaging hail and strong winds.
Semi crash near Wolseley, Sask. claims life of Calgary man, RCMP investigating
RCMP in Saskatchewan have revealed that a serious collision near the community of Wolseley on Monday was fatal.
-
Work is now underway for a new joint use school in Regina’s Harbour Landing neighbourhood that the province says will be able to accommodate 850 students along with 90 childcare spots.
-
The Saskatchewan government says it is introducing measures to ban cellphone use in schools during class time beginning in the 2024-25 school year.
Body of missing woman found in Saskatoon landfill, police say suspect dead
Saskatoon police say they have found the remains of a missing woman in a city landfill and that a suspect in her death has since died.
-
-
A 32-year-old woman from Pelican Narrows, Sask. is dead after a single vehicle rollover Sunday morning in the RM of Buckland.
Suspect arrested after U.S. family's belongings stolen from B.C. Airbnb
One month after a U.S. family's belongings were snatched from an Airbnb rental in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, authorities have announced the arrest of a suspect in the theft.
Furniture Barn in Surrey damaged in early morning fire
A fire erupted at a popular furniture store in Surrey's Cloverdale neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.
Evacuations ordered in B.C. as water flows over landslide that dammed Chilcotin River
The B.C. government says it's "extremely unsafe" to be near the banks of the Chilcotin and Fraser rivers both upstream and downstream from a massive landslide after water started flowing through the slide early Monday.
These are the 12 recipients of the Order of B.C. for 2024
On Monday, the province named the 12 latest recipients of the Order of British Columbia, who are being recognized for excellence in their respective fields.
Wildfire near B.C.'s Manning Park burns so intensely it produces thunderstorm
The Calcite Creek fire, burning near the eastern edge of Manning Park, produced a pyrocumulonimbus cloud Sunday afternoon which generated thunder and lightning strikes.