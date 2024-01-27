3 in hospital, including 1 in critical condition, after vehicle strikes concrete barrier in Etobicoke

Three people are in hospital, including one in critical condition, after a vehicle struck a concrete barrier in Etobicoke early Saturday morning.

The collision occurred in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Scarlett Road just after 2:30 p.m.

According to police, a 2012 Honda Civic was travelling west on Eglinton Avenue at a high speed when the driver lost control and crashed into the concrete barrier of the construction zone.

Police said a female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Two male passengers were also transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear what injuries, if any, the driver sustained.

Police said the investigation into the collision is ongoing.

They ask anyone with information, including surveillance or dash cam video, to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.