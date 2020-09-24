TORONTO -- A 20-year-old woman found dead inside the Hamilton, Ont. apartment she shared with her 39-year-old boyfriend has been identified by police two days after a second-degree murder charge was laid against him in the case.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, a 911 call was made regarding a male in need of medical attention in the area of King Street East and Sherman Avenue.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and found a man suffering from injuries.

Hamilton police said one of their responding officers recognized the man and knew that he lived in a nearby building.

Officers then entered his apartment with the assistance of the building’s superintendent, police said, noting that “the way the male was found, the extent of his injuries, they thought there may be some concern for other persons.”

When officers entered the man’s third-floor unit they found a woman suffering from “signs of trauma.” She was pronounced dead a short time later.

On Thursday, police identified the female victim as Amy Hager. Hager was originally from the Brampton, Ont. area, investigators said.

“Her family has been notified of her death. They are asking for privacy at this time to deal with the devastating news,” a news release issued by Hamilton police said.

Hager's cause of death has not been released by officials.

The man found injured at the scene was identified by investigators as Shaun Chiasson on Tuesday. He has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Hager’s death.

Police said on Thursday that “Hager was the girlfriend of Chiasson and they lived together in the apartment where her body was discovered.”

Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is asked to contact police at 905-546-3843 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).