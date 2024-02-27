2 teens charged after allegedly stealing Range Rover from Toronto home's driveway

Two 17-year-olds are facing a litany of charges after allegedly stealing a Range Rover from a Toronto home earlier in February.

Toronto police said they were first called to a break and enter on Feb. 6 at a home in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Shaughnessy Boulevard.

The suspects allegedly got inside by breaking the glass on the front door. Police said the homeowner heard the noise and then saw that his Range Rover was no longer in the driveway.

Officers said the suspects drove away with the stolen vehicle.

Just before 3 p.m. on Feb. 23, police said they were called to a “suspicious incident” in the same area.

Police said an area resident saw a Range Rover speeding in the neighbourhood before parking. Two occupants inside the vehicle got out and ran away, leaving the car behind.

They were allegedly wearing masks and hooded tops, as well as carrying a bag.

Police said attending officers determined the vehicle was stolen, and arrested the occupants during a search of the area, locating a firearm.

Two male youths, both of Toronto, are facing a number of charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, carless storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

Their identities are protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and the charges have not been tested in court.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.