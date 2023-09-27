2 suspects sought in shooting at Vaughan plaza parking lot
York Regional Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting in Vaughan earlier this month that left a 20-year-old man injured.
It occurred in the plaza parking lot near a sports bar on Interchange Way near Highway 7 shortly before 1 a.m. on Sept. 10.
Police are investigating a shooting in Vaughan.
Police said responding officers observed blood at the scene and found numerous shell casings but did not locate any victims.
Officers said they were later notified that a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds was dropped off at a hospital in Toronto. His injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
Investigators have since identified multiple suspects connected to the shooting and executed several search warrants last week. As a result, police said a firearm was seized.
They also arrested 23-year-old Seirra Fray-Cairns and charged him with accessory after the fact.
On Wednesday, police announced they issued arrest warrants for two suspects: 20-year-old Danta’e Gordon and 25-year-old Dequon Lemonious.
Gordon and Lemonious are wanted for a total of nine firearm-related offences.
Police released a photo of Gordon and a vehicle described as a 2019 to 2023 white Acura RDX believed to be connected to the shooting.
Police say the vehicle seen in the photo is believed to be connected to the shooting in Vaughan. (YRP)
“Both (Gordon) and Lemonious are encouraged to seek legal advice and turn themselves in. Investigators are reminding the public that anyone providing assistance to suspects may be subject to criminal charges,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said he has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
'ET Canada' cancelled by Corus Entertainment, blames 'challenging' advertising market
The studio lights are going dark at 'ET Canada.' Corus Entertainment says it has decided to cease production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine after 18 seasons.
Password sharing will no longer be an option for Disney+ users. Here's when
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing-passwords policy.
IED believed to be on vehicle in Barrie, Ont. parking lot explodes, sparking evacuations and road closures
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
Over 50 arrested after mobs ransacked Philadelphia stores. Dozens of liquor outlets are shut down
Dozens of people faced criminal charges Wednesday after authorities said groups of young people, apparently working together, smashed their way into stores in several areas of Philadelphia, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing.
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
Immigrants to thank for Canada's record population growth this year: StatCan report
Thanks to immigrants, Canada was likely one of the fastest growing countries in the world between July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023, according to a new Statistics Canada report.
OPINION New to Canada? Here's your guide to purchasing or renting your first home
Navigating Canada's real estate market can be daunting for new immigrants, especially amid an affordable housing crisis. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew outlines the documentation newcomers will need to rent or purchase a home in Canada, and some key expenses to budget for.
Her family inherited a 900-year-old Italian castle. Here's what it's like living there
Ludovica Sannazzaro Natta moved into the 45-roomed, turreted, fairytale Castle Sannazzaro when she was four years old.
Montreal
-
Mother, daughter found dead in apartment on Montreal's South Shore
A mother and her adult daughter were both found dead Wednesday in an apartment on Montreal's South Shore, according to police.
-
Residents in Laval's west end urged not to use tap water
Some residents in Laval are being urged not to consume the tap water until further notice because 'it poses a health risk.'
-
Bruce Springsteen postpones remaining 2023 tour dates, including stop in Montreal
Bruce Springsteen has announced he is postponing all of his remaining tour dates this year until 2024 due to a medical issue.
London
-
'Wasn’t expecting that': Maple Leafs players arrive to massive greeting in St. Thomas
Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Easton Cowan couldn’t believe the size of the crowd when the team bus pulled up to the Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, Ont.
-
Students tasked with investigating minor crimes in Sarnia
A team of students will be working to solve less serious crimes in Sarnia.
-
Pizza driver allegedly robbed, assaulted while out for delivery
An argument over payment for a pizza delivery turned violent Tuesday night leading to the arrest of two London men.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Agar Hasan gets 16 years in death of Melinda Vasilije
Ager Hasan, the man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije to death in 2017, will spend 16 years in custody before being eligible for parole.
-
Driver in fatal hit and run confessed to daughter in conversation taped by police
A driver convicted of killing an Ont. teen then fleeing the scene told his daughter he “would have done the exact same thing” even if he had been sober.
-
Man dead after shooting in Kitchener
A man in his mid 20s is dead after a shooting in Kitchener and police are working to piece together what happened.
Northern Ontario
-
Manitoulin drug dealer deemed dangerous offender in child sexual abuse case
A drug dealer from Manitoulin Island has been declared a dangerous offender after being convicted of more sex crimes against children.
-
Housing protest for international students was a ‘publicity stunt,’ northern Ont. college says
The president of a college in North Bay, Ont., says a recent protest at the school that saw students sleeping in tents was a “publicity stunt” organized by an outside group.
-
Four people charged following controversy at northern Ont. fishing tournament
Four people are facing charges for violating Ontario Fishery Regulations in connection with a recent tournament on Lake Nipissing.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said he has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
-
Cine Starz Orleans permanently closes in Orleans
Cine Starz Orléans confirms to CTV News Ottawa the lease for the Orléans location ended in June, and the theatre permanently closed on Tuesday after talks with the management company to extend the lease ended.
-
Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 shows, including in Ottawa
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced Wednesday afternoon that all 2023 tour dates will be postponed until 2024 as Springsteen continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease.
Windsor
-
Windsor police officer charged after criminal harassment investigation
Windsor police have arrested and charged one of its officers after a criminal harassment investigation.
-
$95K in cocaine, crack cocaine seized in Windsor drug bust
Windsor police seized $95,000 in cocaine and crack cocaine, along with $14,000 crash Tuesday during a drug bust at a Riverside home.
-
Be on the lookout for these porch pirates: WPS
Windsor police are asking the public to keep an eye out for two alleged porch pirates.
Barrie
-
IED believed to be on vehicle in Barrie, Ont. parking lot explodes, sparking evacuations and road closures
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
-
Transport truck driver from Simcoe County charged in construction zone crash that killed new mother
Ontario police have laid charges against the transport truck driver accused of crashing into several cars stopped in a construction zone in Melancthon Township last month, killing a young mother and injuring several others, including her baby.
-
Loaded firearm stolen from police vehicle in East Gwillimbury
Police in East Gwillimbury are looking for two suspects accused of breaking into an unmarked police vehicle and stealing several items, including a police-issued firearm.
Atlantic
-
Election speculation in New Brunswick grows louder as Higgs muses about snap vote
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is dangling the prospect that he could send the province to the polls this fall, a year ahead of schedule, citing the risk of "instability and stagnation" if the legislature resumes sitting next month.
-
Nova Scotia government promises 222 public housing units to address long waiting list
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government is joining with Ottawa to fund 222 public housing units as the province battles an ongoing shortage of affordable residences.
-
‘They quite literally have nowhere else to go’: 16 dogs evacuated from N.W.T. come to Nova Scotia
Sixteen dogs who were evacuated from Hay River, N.W.T., after wildfires devastated the town, have been taken in by the Nova Scotia SPCA.
Calgary
-
Suspect in custody after shooting outside Calgary International Airport
Calgary police took one person into custody on Wednesday after a shooting outside the Calgary International Airport.
-
Calgary man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2014 death of Colton Crowshoe
A Calgary man accused in the 2014 killing of 18-year-old Colton Crowshoe pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday following negotiations between Crown and defence lawyers.
-
Driver sentenced to 12 years in hit and run death of Calgary police officer
A young man convicted in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Winnipeg
-
Impaired driving charge laid in fatal hit-and-run: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg man is facing several charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in St. Vital on Tuesday night.
-
Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 shows, including Winnipeg
Winnipeggers will have to wait a little longer for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to perform in the city for the first time.
-
Closing arguments underway in trial of jail guard charged in Manitoba inmate’s death
‘I can’t breathe’ were the last words an Indigenous inmate ever said after pleading for his life during a struggle with the jail’s tactical team - these details presented in court by Crown prosecutors in their closing arguments in the trial of the jail guard charged in the death.
Vancouver
-
BCLC expecting 20% increase in ticket sales for record Lotto 6/49 jackpot
Someone in Canada will wake up $68 million richer on Thursday thanks to the first-ever maximum Lotto 6/49 gold ball jackpot.
-
B.C.'s projected deficit grows to $6.7 billion for 2023-2024 fiscal year
Higher costs to fight wildfires and lower natural gas prices have forced a $2.5-billion addition of British Columbia's projected deficit for this fiscal year, boosting it to $6.7 billion.
-
Police agencies deny jurisdictional fight delayed Hardeep Nijjar murder investigation
Law enforcement agencies have denied allegations that a dispute over jurisdiction delayed the investigation into the murder of Surrey, B.C., Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Edmonton
-
'Hate-motivated': 2 sought by Edmonton police after Pride flag torn down during protest
Edmonton police released suspect photos Wednesday as officers investigate a hate-motivated mischief case that happened during the local "1MillionMarch4Children" protest last week.
-
Police seek help identifying 4 who robbed southeast Edmonton liquor store
Investigators in Edmonton are searching for four people who robbed a liquor store in the city's southeast last Tuesday and they are looking to the public for help.
-
Kane jokes he's aiming for '100 goals, 100 assists' on Oilers top line with McDavid and Brown
After a rough second season in Edmonton – including a gruesome wrist slice and broken ribs – Evander Kane has high hopes for his potential on a new-look Oilers first line.