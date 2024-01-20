TORONTO
Toronto

    • 2 seriously injured in collision between vehicle, TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto

    Police are investigating a collision between a car and a TTC steetcar in downtown Toronto. Police are investigating a collision between a car and a TTC steetcar in downtown Toronto.
    Share

    Two men have been seriously injured in a collision between a vehicle and a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto.

    The collision occurred near Bathurst and College streets shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday.

    Police say the driver became trapped as a result of the collision and had to be extricated.

    The driver and the passenger were both transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

    The cause of the collision is under investigation.

    Bathurst Street is closed between College and Ulster streets for the investigation.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News