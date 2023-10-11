2 children, 2 adults transported to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Two children and two adults have been injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke, Toronto police say.

The collision happened on Lake Shore Boulevard near Thirteenth Street, east of Kipling Avenue, shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Toronto police say the two children and a woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A man was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on the scene, police say.