Toronto

    • 2 children, 2 adults transported to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

    Two children and two adults have been injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke, Toronto police say.

    The collision happened on Lake Shore Boulevard near Thirteenth Street, east of Kipling Avenue, shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

    Toronto police say the two children and a woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    A man was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The driver remained on the scene, police say.

