While thousands celebrated the Raptors' victory along Yonge St. last night, a young man was shot -- right in the middle of the revellers.

Police say it happened at 4:15 a.m., on Gould St., just east of Yonge. A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times, in an area police say was still full of people.

"Man, it sucks that things like that happen," said Hassan Abdi, who was at Yonge and Gould Streets until just past 2 a.m.

"Shootings like that, it just ruins the whole atmosphere. Everybody's just out here enjoying themselves, having fun, and then things like that happen and it just makes everyone think, like, oh, even going in crowds, like, you feel like you're in danger."

Early this morning, images captured by CTV News Toronto show a large group of men lined up along the sidewalk, cuffs around their wrists. Some were spoken to by police and released. Others were taken into custody.

It is not clear if the arrests are in relation to vandalism that took place along Yonge St. overnight, or in relation to the shooting. Police say multiple firearms were seized, along with two vehicles.

"Where are all these weapons coming from?" said Ravi Singh, who works in the area. "We have such good gun control systems, so where is all this stuff coming from?"

Police say they are interviewing a number of witnesses who saw what unfolded, and are currently processing surveillance video they recovered.