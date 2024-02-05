19-year-old allegedly steals car from used car dealership in Oshawa

A 19-year-old is facing charges after allegedly stealing a car from a used car dealership in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said the incident happened around 12:10 a.m., at the Need a Car dealership located near Bloor Street and Highway 401.

Officers said a grey Hyundai was “observed being stolen.” Police found the vehicle in a nearby parking lot, prompting the suspect to run away.

After a short foot pursuit, police said they arrested Johnathan Williams. Williams is facing charges for theft of a motor vehicle, possess property obtained by crime over $5,000 and careless driving.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 3799 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.