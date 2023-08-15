17-year-old dies in motor vehicle collision in Markham, Ont.

A 17-year-old motorcyclist died in a car crash in Markham, Ont. Tuesday morning, York police say.

Police said they responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision at around 10:15 a.m., in the area of Bayview Avenue and Romfield Circuit.

The motorcyclist was heading southbound on Bayview Avenue when they collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the process of making a left turn onto Romfield Circuit from northbound Bayview Avenue, police said.

The teenage motorcycle rider was rushed to the hospital, police said, where he died.

Police said the driver of the Jeep was uninjured from the accident and stayed on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information of the accident, or has dashcam footage of the area at the time of the collision, is asked to call York police’s Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.