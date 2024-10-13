TORONTO
Toronto

    • 15-year-old dies in collision, one person arrested

    A Hamilton police cruiser is seen on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2025. (CTV News Toronto) A Hamilton police cruiser is seen on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2025. (CTV News Toronto)
    Share

    A 15-year-old teenage boy from Hamilton has died after colliding with a vehicle while racing on Friday.

    Police say that witnesses reported seeing two or three vehicles racing eastbound on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway in the Upper Gage Avenue area overpass at around 2:30 p.m. Amid the racing, police say that two of the three vehicles briefly lost control and collided. While the operator of one vehicle was able to regain control, the 15-year-old driver was not, and rolled, police say.

    “During the roll, one or more occupants were ejected from the Toyota,” a news release said, adding that three occupants were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    The 15-year-old male was pronounced deceased shortly afterwards.

    One person was arrested and charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm and dangerous operation causing death. He has been identified as 18-year-old Vincenzino Stumpo from Hamilton.

    Police say that investigators are still seeking the identity of any other persons or vehicles involved and ask that anyone with dashcam footage or relevant information contact them at (905) 546-4753 or reconuint@hamiltonpolice.ca.  

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    • Multi-vehicle crash sends five to hospital

      OPP continue to investigate a multi-vehicle crash that occurred midday Saturday in the City of Kawartha Lakes, resulting in five needing treatment for various injuries.

    • Overheated pool heater suspected cause of shed fire

      A small fire burned in a pool shed of a Town of the Blue Mountains residence Saturday afternoon, prompting fire officials to remind residents to check their heating appliances ahead of the winter season.

    • Local teen chases unique world record

      13-year-old Jackson Fuller is attempting to set the record for most miles travelled in an ATV within 24 hours this weekend, chasing it by lapping around the Orillia & District Agricultural Society (ODAS) Park circuit outside Orillia.

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News