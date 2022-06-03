10 things Doug Ford said the morning after cruising to another majority government
Doug Ford addressed reporters at the Toronto Congress Centre on Friday morning, fresh off being handed a second majority government by voters.
The premier reflected on his big electoral win, which saw his part improve upon their seat count from 2018, and then delved into what Ontarians can expect from a re-elected Progressive Conservative government.
Here are 10 highlights:
His message to Andrea Horwath and Steven Del Duca following their resignations
"To Andrea, thank you for your years of service to the people of Ontario. Let there be no doubt that you wake up every day ready to fight for what you believe in. You have the courage of your convictions. And to Stephen, you have dedicated your life to public service and while we may not have agreed on everything I know you want nothing but the best for Ontario’s future."
On the budget that his government tabled in April but never actually passed
"I think when it comes to the budget, you're going to see something very similar, if not almost identical. We worked hard on that budget and we're going to move that forward. Maybe there will be a couple of tweaks here and there but for the most part we put our budget in front of the people and we ran on our budget and we're going to stick to that."
On the Liberals making gains in their share of the popular vote while only capturing one new seat
"I think this system has worked for over 100 and some odd years and it is going to continue to work that way. But I'm just so proud of the coalition (that voted PC). There's a lot of people that never voted for us that voted for us this this time. I know the makeup of our party right across the province and the Progressive Conservative Party, we've changed the landscape. We've changed the landscape across the country. I'm so proud of getting endorsed by the private sector unions. You know, you look at our party today versus four years ago, it's very, very different."
On whether he will reconsider legislation capping public sector wage increases at one per cent
"I'm a strong believer when you get inflation, we have got to treat people fairly. I guess a couple of these agreements lapse and I think it's August is the first one so we're going to sit down and negotiate fairly with no matter what union it is. But I'm a strong believer of being fair with the people. They're out there working hard, doing a great job, and we rely on them. So I'm very grateful for everyone, especially the nurses."
On crafting a new cabinet
"While we're just going to sit down with our with our team and run through all the new members, I think there's 17 new members from different regions, and we're going to sit down and look at every single region, look at every person's skill level. We just have a fabulous, fabulous team. We were able to get to know each other over the last four years and the new candidates I got to know over the last little while. We have a really, really incredible group of women and men and I am just so grateful for all their hard work."
"Well, we have to make sure that we're competitive and before I took office four years ago, we were non-competitive. We chased 300,000 jobs out. You have to create the environment for companies to come here and thrive and prosper and grow. And when companies thrive and prosper make no mistake about it, their employees thrive, prosper and grow. We create this climate where you can be an entrepreneur and open your own business. So we're going to have the most competitive jurisdiction anywhere in North America or in the world. We're competing against our friends in the U.S., over in Europe, over in South America, over in Asia. But we have the brightest and the best people anywhere in the world."
On creating ‘efficiencies in government’ and whether cuts are coming
"I'm a strong believer in lean methodologies, driving standardization process, making their job easier to get things done and getting rid of the red tape and a lot of the unnecessary regulations, duplications and regulations that the province has and the federal government has. There's so much room for efficiencies in government and I really encourage not only the province but the municipalities to drive efficiencies. Any government official that sits in front of this camera or any camera out there and says that they are running an efficient shop, while I'm sorry they aren't. There's always room for continuous improvement. We put a lean team together and what this does, it doesn't cut it drives efficiencies. Every major corporation that exists in the world looks at lean methodologies and there's always better ways at delivering services in a more efficient way at a lower cost. And that money that we save it can go right into healthcare, right into education."
On what Ontarians can expect from his government’s second term
"We're going to make sure we keep our promises going forward. And our promise is very clear. We're building Highway 413, we're building a Bradford bypass, we're building highways right across his entire province. We have 50 hospital projects to the tune of $40 billion that we're going to invest in. We're investing in new schools. We're going out there and spending $14 billion on building new schools. We're focusing on the infrastructure the tune of $158 billion. We're building Ontario."
On his phone call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday night
"Both of us sat back and reviewed everything that we have got done together. There's so much that unites us, we can disagree on things we both know. But if you look at the largest subway build in North America right now, $30 billion, we worked together with the municipal and federal and provincial governments on that. There is childcare, which was a phenomenal deal, the electric vehicles, the electric batteries, there was just a whole raft of things that we chatted about last night that have been great for the country."
On whether he knows all the words to his now ubiquitous campaign jingle
"Honestly guys, you go to bed (after the election), I think I went to sleep at three or four in the morning – It wasn’t from partying, I was studying these numbers – and you do go to bed thinking of that song. It was pretty catchy. I will get you guys a copy of it."
Toronto Top Stories
-
BALLOT BOX
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What does Doug Ford's win mean for federal parties?
The impact of Ontario's election night result that led to a decisive victory for the Progressive Conservatives will no doubt reverberate beyond provincial politics into the backrooms of federal party headquarters, says pollster Nik Nanos.
Buffalo 911 dispatcher fired after mishandling call during supermarket shooting
A 911 dispatcher who mishandled a call from a Buffalo supermarket manager during the fatal May shooting was fired on Thursday, the Erie County Department of Personnel confirmed to CNN.
Property battle between 2 friends results in precedent-setting B.C. Supreme Court case
When four queer friends decided to buy property together in 2001, they never imagined the side-by-side duplex would play a central role in setting legal precedent.
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
Ukraine investigates deportation of children to Russia as possible genocide
Prosecutors investigating war crimes cases in Ukraine are examining allegations of the forcible deportation of children to Russia since the invasion as they seek to build a genocide indictment, the country’s top prosecutor said in an interview.
Cheers and some jeers as Prince Harry and Meghan return to U.K.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were greeted with cheers and some jeers as they joined the Royal Family at a thanksgiving service on Friday for Queen Elizabeth, their first public appearance together in Britain since quitting royal duties.
Cops fatally shoot Texas escapee who killed 4 kids, granddad
A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was fatally shot by law enforcement late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said.
Confirmed cases of monkeypox grow to 71 in Quebec
The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Quebec has risen by nearly 20 new cases in two days to a total of 71, the Ministry of Health said Friday.
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
Montreal
-
Quebec threatens to change laws after Montreal schools offer Grade 12 to bypass Bill 96
The province is threatening to modify the law in response to Montreal schools that plan to bypass the effects of Bill 96 by offering Grade 12 programs to students who want to avoid going to CEGEP.
-
Quebec passes controversial bill to protect academic freedom
Elected officials in Quebec have passed Bill 32 on Friday to better protect academic freedom in the university environment.
-
Confirmed cases of monkeypox grow to 71 in Quebec
The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Quebec has risen by nearly 20 new cases in two days to a total of 71, the Ministry of Health said Friday.
London
-
Threat at Petrolia high school prompts concern from parents and students
In Petrolia, Ont. on Friday, the unsettling talk of the town is an alarming threat made at Lambton Central Collegiate and Vocational School.
-
Police say large pruning knife used to threaten people in north London
A London man has been charged after police say people were threatened with a large knife in north London.
-
Ontario Votes 2022: Here's who won in London and area
There has been no change in representation in London and its surrounding ridings.
Kitchener
-
Here’s who was elected in Waterloo Region and surrounding area
Voters in southwestern Ontario haven't changed the political map too drastically, but have sent some new faces to Queen's Park, including the province's only Independent MPP-elect.
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares. At Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke, Ford celebrated his second mandate to wild applause and shouts of 'four more years.'
-
Police looking for man considered armed and dangerous in Waterloo region
Waterloo regional police have released the name and photo of a man they believe is in the region and is considered armed and dangerous.
Northern Ontario
-
Gelinas not running for NDP leadership
Nickel Belt MPP elect, France Gelinas, says she’s not interested in contending for the party leadership.
-
Sudbury safe consumption site to open next month
In efforts to deal with the toxic drug supply, opioid crisis and increasing numbers of overdoses, a safe drug consumption site is set to open in Sudbury in the next four to six weeks.
-
Ukraine investigates deportation of children to Russia as possible genocide
Prosecutors investigating war crimes cases in Ukraine are examining allegations of the forcible deportation of children to Russia since the invasion as they seek to build a genocide indictment, the country’s top prosecutor said in an interview.
Ottawa
-
Fewer than 50 per cent of Ottawa voters cast ballot in provincial election
In Ottawa, 355,870 people cast a ballot the provincial election, less than half of eligible voters.
-
Ottawa home sales down 19 per cent in May
Ottawa home sales declined 19 per cent in May as higher interest rates, the cost of living and the powerful storm that hit the capital on the Victoria Day long weekend affected the real estate market.
-
Here are the Ottawa winners in the Ontario election
The Progressive Conservatives and the Liberals each won three ridings in Ottawa in the 43rd general election, while the NDP won two seats.
Windsor
-
Windsor mall food court fight leads to stabbing
Windsor police say they are looking for possible “armed and dangerous” suspects after an altercation at the mall that led to a man getting stabbed several times.
-
Ribfest returns to Windsor after two-year hiatus
BBQ-lovers in Windsor-Essex will be able to try a variety of ribs and vote for their favourites as the Windsor Ribfest returns to the riverfront Friday.
-
Walk planned in Windsor to honour Afzaal family one year after attack
A walk along Windsor's riverfront is planned to remember the tragedy which beset a London, Ont. family one year ago.
Barrie
-
Jeff Lehman vows he's 'not done yet' after nail-biting loss
Liberal candidate Jeff Lehman vows to keep fighting for "a better future" after his nail-biting loss to PC incumbent Doug Downey in Thursday night's election.
-
Three motorists charged with stunt driving in six hours: OPP
A police officer charged three people with stunt driving in Springwater and Clearview townships within six hours on Thursday.
-
Getting the bees to say 'cheese' in city photo contest
Under the Bee City Canada initiative, Barrie officially became Canada's 30th Bee City in 2019 at the height of the pandemic.
Atlantic
-
Families of N.S. mass shooting victims end boycott, will return to inquiry hearings
Lawyers representing the relatives of victims of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will retake their seats at next week's mass casualty commission hearings.
-
Man injured after falling down embankment at Saint John's Reversing Falls
A man is in hospital after he says he fell down an embankment at Saint John’s Reversing Falls Friday morning.
-
'Welcome to your new home': More than 300 Ukrainians land in Halifax
More than 300 Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country received a warm welcome when they arrived at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport Thursday night.
Calgary
-
'Concerning' new polls illustrate climbing Canadian credit card spending and consumer debt
Two new polls are shining a light on the extent of financial concern within Canadian homes.
-
Crash closes stretch of Highway 2A near Okotoks
RCMP officers have closed a section of Highway 2A south of Calgary as they investigate a two-vehicle crash that sent one woman to hospital.
-
Calgary bars can serve drinks at 8 a.m. during Stampede 2022
On Friday, July 8 – the day of the Stampede parade – establishments situated along the route can begin liquor service at 7 a.m.
Winnipeg
-
WPS investigators fly to Toronto to make arrest in fatal Winnipeg shooting
A man has been arrested in Toronto in connection with a homicide in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood last month.
-
'Definitely been an upswing': Manitoba growers cash in on mushroom mania
The humble mushroom has cracked a number of 2022 food trend lists, with the New York Times calling it the ingredient of the year.
-
'At risk of having to cancel': Program helping kids living with disabilities looking for volunteers
An organization that helps children living with disabilities is asking for volunteers as it tries to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vancouver
-
Ranking: These Metro Vancouver cities saw biggest real estate price dips due to rising interest rates
A just-released report on rising interest rates is giving would-be home buyers and sellers an idea of the impact already being seen in the Vancouver area, and the results vary by city.
-
Severe thunderstorms, hail, strong winds possible in parts of B.C.: Environment Canada
Parts of B.C. are being told to brace for extreme weather with a special weather watch issued by Environment Canada.
-
B.C. company launches portable smartphone charging kiosks across province
A B.C. company is hoping to give smartphone users a boost when they need it the most by setting up portable charging kiosks across the province.
Edmonton
-
STARS transports 1 to hospital after rollover in central Alberta
One person was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance after a single-vehicle rollover on Friday morning. The rollover happened at Highway 54 near Range Road 55, just east of Caroline, Alta.
-
Social media threat closes 2 Leduc schools
A social media post that threatened gun violence has prompted Black Gold School Division to close two schools in Leduc for Friday.
-
What you need to know about e-bikes, e-scooters in Edmonton
Edmonton has approved licences for Lime and Bird to operate e-scooters and e-bikes in the city this summer. The city announced Friday morning that a total of 1,500 e-scooters and 400 e-bikes will be available across Edmonton.